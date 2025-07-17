The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool advance in Ekitike talks amid Isak interest, Gyokeres to Arsenal, Jackson to Man United
Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are on Liverpool’s radar while Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
And the biggest move of the window could be about to happen, with Liverpool starting talks with Newcastle over a potential £120m move for Alexander Isak and enquiring about Hugo Ekitike as they continue to scour the market for a centre-forward. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Chelsea update
Several fringe squad members are up for sale at Chelsea, with Noni Madueke soon to leave.
Joao Felix, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Renato Veiga, Armando Broja, Alfie Gilchrist, Carney Chukwuemeka and Raheem Sterling are all free to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with interest in Chukwuemeka and Veiga from Dortmund.
Bayern Munich are said to be interested in Christopher Nkunku and even full-back Malo Gusto, while striker Nicolas Jackson could also leave and has reportedly been targeted by AC Milan, while even Man Utd could be considering the Senegal man.
Liverpool advancing on Ekitike deal
Liverpool are now advancing in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to David Ornstein.
The fee will be “in excess of €80m”, and Ekitike wants the move so personal terms won’t be an issue.
Inter in for Lookman?
According to reports in Italy, Ademola Lookman could be on the verge of a move to Inter Milan, with the Nerazzurri having reached an agreement with the Nigeria forward on personal terms.
Gianluca di Marzio says that Inter a ready to bid €40m for the ex-Fulham man.
Liverpool submit bid for Ekitike
Liverpool have submitted a bid for Hugo Ekitike, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The proposal has been rejected by Frankfurt, who want more money for the Frenchman.
The amount of the bid is not specified, though the Italian explains that Ekitike has already said yes to joining the Reds.
More on Newcastle-Ekitike
Fabrizio Romano has now added that he believes Newcastle’s move for Ekitike is off, with Liverpool advancing instead.
Newcastle cool Ekitike interest and move to Wissa
David Ornstein is reporting that Newcastle United have ‘cooled’ their interest in Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and are instead weighing up a move for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.
Clubs were quite £50m for the Congo international last summer.
Teddy Sheringham upset by ‘soul-destroying’ Man Utd and Marcus Rashford saga
Treble winner Teddy Sheringham does not believe Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford deserves to join Barcelona after what he feels has been a “soul-destroying” episode.
The 27-year-old is on the lookout for a new club having spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after falling out with boss Ruben Amorim and admitting he was “ready for a new challenge”.
Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.
Fulham want to re-sign Nelson
The BBC is reporting that Fulham have approached Arsenal to re-sign attacker Reiss Nelson.
Nelson spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage and it is believed that this deal is also likely to be a loan.
Fulham are the only side in the division yet to make any signings so far in the summer transfer window.
Club World Cup star set for Wolves medical
Fabrizio Romano reports that Fluminense’s Jhon Arias is set for a medical with Wolves.
The two clubs have a deal agreed for a €21m package, according to the Italian.
