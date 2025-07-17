Transfer news live: Liverpool advance in Ekitike talks amid Isak interest, Gyokeres to Arsenal, Jackson to Man United

Why Everybody's WRONG About Arsenal Signing Viktor Gyökeres

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

And the biggest move of the window could be about to happen, with Liverpool starting talks with Newcastle over a potential £120m move for Alexander Isak and enquiring about Hugo Ekitike as they continue to scour the market for a centre-forward. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.

Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Tottenham Hotspur over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: