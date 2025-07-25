Transfer news live: Liverpool plot Isak bid, Arsenal eye Gyokeres debut, Man United target Watkins

Arsenal move an opportunity 'I could not let pass by' - Cristhian Mosquera

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: