Transfer news live: Liverpool plot Isak bid, Arsenal eye Gyokeres debut, Man United target Watkins
Latest transfer news and rumours as Liverpool close in on the signing of Hugo Ekitike
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Liverpool have signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £79m deal having beaten off interest from Newcastle to secure his signature. The Magpies held firm in their valuation of Alexander Isak who has now requested to ‘explore his options’ away from the club with a move to Liverpool seemingly slipping away.
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bryan Mbeumo who joins Matheus Cunha in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack though the manager is still hopeful of securing a No.9 before the start of the season. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus as the club also focus on outgoings.
Elsewhere, Arsenal have finally made a breakthrough in negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, closing out a deal worth £63m for the forward, who is expected in London on Friday to finalise the move before linking up with the sqaud in Singapore. The Gunners have also confirmed the signing of Cristhian Mosquera in defence.
Meanwhile, Chelsea have their sights on a Dutch duo of Xavi Simons and centre-back Jorrel Hato.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Chelsea and Arsenal battle for Simons
Xavi Simons has made his thoughts clear that he wants to leave RB Leipzig this summer.
Sky Sports say that there is some interest in the midfielder from Premier League clubs and that the player would be open to the move.
Arsenal and Chelsea were the two clubs named but both have been busy scouting out other targets this summer.
Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Simons but won’t make any moves until later in the transfer window.
Simons’ fee could cost anywhere between €50-65m.
Why Man United could be in pole position for Sesko
Fabrizio Romano has pointed to a key reason why Manchester United could be in pole position to sign Benjamin Sekso, and it is down to their head of scouting, Christopher Vivell.
Vivell is a former part of the Red Bull Group and knows Sesko, who plays for RB Leipzig.
United have made no official contact with Leipzig yet, but there is interest.
Man Utd told Ollie Watkins is 'not for sale' after initial approach
Manchester United have been firmly rebuffed by Aston Villa after an informal inquiry over a possible move for Ollie Watkins.
United made the inquiry on Thursday evening but were told that Watkins ‘is not for sale’.
Watkins is just one of a few strikers United have looked at along with others including Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.
With a valuation of around £60m, Watkins is one of the cheaper options United are exploring and has proven Premier League quality.
If they do pursue a deal then it will be difficult to convince Villa to part ways with their man.
Arteta addresses Mosquera acquisition
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We’re delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal. As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in La Liga.
“He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides. He is a young player with exciting talent and enormous potential, who will fit well into our squad as we continue to prepare for next season.
“Cristhian adds good quality to our squad, and we look forward to working with him and making him feel at home with us. From all of us, we welcome Cristhian and his family to the club.”
Sporting director Andrea Berta added: “We’re very happy and excited to have signed a hugely talented young player in Cristhian Mosquera. We identified Cristhian as one of the strongest young defenders in European football, and he is an important signing for our future.
"Cristhian is a versatile defender who will strengthen our squad. We cannot wait to see him playing for us. Together with everyone at the club, we warmly welcome Cristhian and his family to Arsenal."
Liverpool to consider Isak bid?
The Daily Mail report that Liverpool are preparing a British-record bid for Alexander Isak after he told Newcastle he wants to ‘explore his options’ this summer.
Newcastle have no need no urgency to sell the striker though Isak’s own feelings may sway them slightly.
He wants a new challenge and the Mail say that Liverpool are preparing to submit a huge offer to try and tempt Newcastle to part ways.
The Reds have already spent plenty of money in this window but have a lot of leeway in terms of PSR meaning they could still splash out on an expensive signing.
Having also brought in Hugo Ekitike as a No.9 option they aren’t in desperate need of Isak’s signature either so have a decent starting position in negotiations should things develop between the two clubs.
Son to leave Spurs?
Tottenham’s Europa League winning captain could potentially depart ahead of the new season in what would be both a blow and a well-earned farewell.
The Athletic report that Son Heung-min is drawing interest from the MLS.
Apparently, Los Angeles FC are said to be ‘pushing hard’ to sign the South Korean and talks with Spurs are ongoing.
Son is not expected to play a prominent role under Thomas Frank next season and could emulate former manager Ange Postecoglou is leaving the club in a blaze of glory after ending their 17-year wait for a major trophy win.
Arsenal announce signing of Cristhian Mosquera
Arsenal have signed centre-back Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia!
The Spanish defender, 21, turned pro with the La Liga club in 2021 after coming through their academy.
Mosquera then made 90 first-team appearances for Valencia.
He is also able to represent Colombia, having only played for Spain at under-21 level – though he won Olympic gold with the Spanish side last summer.
Gyokeres expected in London
Sky Sports News says that Viktor Gyokeres is expected in London tomorrow to sort final details on his move to Arsenal.
Gyokeres is then expected to join up with the squad in Singapore, have a medical and complete his transfer from Sporting.
The clubs have agreed a deal worth up to £63.8m. £55.1m is guaranteed plus £8.7m in add-ons.
Alexander Isak eyes Newcastle exit with Liverpool and Chelsea considering situation
Alexander Isak wants to explore options at other clubs and a transfer away from Newcastle United, potentially throwing Eddie Howe’s summer plans into chaos.
The 25-year-old was not included in last week's friendly defeat to Celtic due to "speculation", and has now not travelled to Singapore for pre-season due to a thigh injury.
And Newcastle have been made aware that Isak is keen to consider his future elsewhere.
Good morning!
Let’s start off with the big news and rumours that surround Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.
It has been reported that Isak wants to leave the club and explore his options during this window amid interest from Liverpool who, at one point, were being rumoured to break the British transfer record to bring him in.
Since then they’ve signed striker Hugo Ekitike, one of Newcastle’s own targets, and the door to bringing Isak in as well is closing.
Isak has been left out of Newcastle’s pre-season Asia tour squad, with the club citing a thigh injury as the reason why, but he also did not play in the defeat to Celtic last weekend.
Behind the scenes rumblings are that he isn’t happy with the situation but with years remaining on his contract and a high asking price from Newcastle, in the region of £150m, there are few clubs who can afford to take him.
