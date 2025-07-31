Transfer news live: Man United hold Sesko talks, Liverpool’s Isak agreement, Eze keen on Arsenal

Manchester United won't sell unwanted players on the cheap - Amorim

The summer transfer window quickly heading towards its conclusion and teams are attempting to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Manchester United are still hopeful of securing a No.9 and are talking with RB Leipzig over a move for Benjamin Sesko. They may need to offload some players first to generate near funds needed to sign the forward and on that front Jadon Sancho could be set to return to Borussia Dortmund and United are in talks with Chelsea on Aston Villa over Alejandro Garnacho.

Speaking of Chelsea they have agreed a £37m deal for centre-back Jorrel Hato who has been booked in for a medical at Stamford Bridge ahead of his expected move. Across London, Arsenal have completed the signings of forward Viktor Gyokeres and now have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. Palace want a fee in excess of £60m but the Gunners need to make sales before committing to such a price.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in bringing Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to the club after he requested to “explore his options” and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker. Newcastle value him at £150m but Liverpool will hope to reduce that if they put in an official bid.

All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below: