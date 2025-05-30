The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal open Sesko talks, Liverpool close in on £125m Wirtz deal and finalise medical
Follow all the latest transfer news ahead of the summer window
Premier League clubs are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window which initially opens for a short window between June 1 and June 10 in the hopes of getting deals done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz on the wish list for a rumoured £125m as while Jeremie Frimpong is close to a medical ahead of the switch to Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Man City lead race to sign Cherki
Telegraph Sport reports that Manchester City are eyeing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, who has confirmed he will leave the club this summer.
The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause of around £20-25 million, and signing him would provide City with a cheaper but similar talent to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, whose hefty fee has reportedly dampened enthusiasm for him at the Etihad.
Wirtz will cost Liverpool £125m
The price to take Florian Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen is reported £125m according to German publication BILD.
A recent report claimed the 22-year-old is 'about to' move to the Premier League champions with talks ongoing.
Additionally, BILD say that Liverpool want the transfer dealt with before Wirtz joins up with the German national team for their Nations League semi-final against Portugal on June 4.
That’s just a few days away and Liverpool are not the type of club to rush through a deal with such a high fee. Chalk this rumour down to possible but more concrete details are needed for sure.
Arsenal open up Sesko talks
Arsenal’s search for a prominent new striker will be one of the ongoing transfer stories of the summer.
Viktor Gyokeres has been mentioned as a target but the latest mumurings are that the Gunners have opened talks with RB Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko.
Sesko has long been linked with a move to the Emirates and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that the two clubs have ‘started initial talks’ over a move.
The Slovenian forward is expected to leave Leipzig this summer and Arsenal came close to signing him in May 2024 so they will want to get this deal over the line as soon as possible.
Al-Nassr hopeful of Ronaldo renewal
Al-Nassr director Fernando Hierro has expressed his desire to keep Cristiano Ronaldo beyond the summer
“Cristiano Ronaldo's presence from the beginning is a national project,” he said.
“He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football, has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us.”
This comes after he indicated his time with Al-Nassr was coming to an end, saying that this “chapter is over”.
Everton activate buy option for Alcaraz
Everton have activated a £12.6m buy option to sign midfielder Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The ex-Southampton prospect has starred for the Toffees since his January arrival, making this one a no brainer for Everton bosses.
Ipswich's replacement for Delap?
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ipswich are after Chelsea striker Marc Guiu as Liam Delap goes the other way.
It would be a separate transfer - not a swap deal - but the two clubs are on good terms given how Delap has favoured a move to Stamford Bridge.
Brentford ward of Serie A interest to tie down Yarmoliuk to new contract
Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract until the summer of 2031, with the option to extend for another year.
The likes of Napoli were reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.
Steven Gerrard not in line to retake place on Rangers throne
Steven Gerrard will return as Rangers manager, according to Sky Sports.
The former Ibrox boss, who led them to an invincible title in 2021, did hold talks over a return to the club, three-and-a-half years after leaving Glasgow.
However, it is believed he was not a front-runner for the job, with ex-Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin leading the race to permanently replace Philippe Clement.
Gerrard may also have an eye on the Liverpool assistant role, with ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga in talks over leaving his position to become the new boss of Ajax.
Schalke close to agreement with Plymouth coach Muslic
Schalke are on the verge of appointing Plymouth boss Miron Muslic after activating a clause to appoint the head coach.
Sky Germany are reporting that the 42-year-old has been offered a two-year deal with the 2. Bundesliga club, which includes an exit clause.
It comes after Muslic seemingly made it clear that he wanted to stay in Plymouth, with the club having since hit out at his change of heart.
In statement, Argyle said: “We have reluctantly allowed Miron Muslic to open talks with a 2. Bundesliga side, after he expressed his desire to speak with them.
“We are frustrated by this decision, having implemented clear structures, processes and personnel to aid Miron and his staff.”
Allegri set to be appointed as new Milan manager
AC Milan appear to have found their new manager.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Max Allegri has signed to take over in the San Siro hot seat, with all contracts being sealed.
This comes after Sergio Conceicao departed the under-performing club at the end of the season.
