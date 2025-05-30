Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal open Sesko talks, Liverpool close in on £125m Wirtz deal and finalise medical
Premier League clubs are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window which initially opens for a short window between June 1 and June 10 in the hopes of getting deals done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz on the wish list for a rumoured £125m as while Jeremie Frimpong is close to a medical ahead of the switch to Anfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Chelsea open keen to keep Sancho
Chelsea are reportedly keen to keep hold of Jadon Sancho beyond this season.
Sky Sports claim talks have opened with the Manchester United loanee to see if they can agree on terms in which his contract fits the wage structure at the club.
Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United last August and Chelsea now have a £25m obligation to buy. However, they can pay United a £5m penalty to get out of that obligation.
Of all the rumours swirling around, the Blues signing Sancho permanently is one of the more probable ones.
Bruno Fernandes to Saudi Arabia?
Manchester United are stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Having missed out on Champions League football next season they need to raise funds in order to overhaul the squad to better suit Ruben Amorim’s methodology.
But, there highest value player is the one they can’t afford to lose: Bruno Fernandes.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho travelled to Saudi Arabia this week to discuss terms with Al Hilal.
Hilal who hope to sign him in time for the Club World Cup insist that Fernandes hasn’t rejected their offer.
United meanwhile are insistent that Fernandes is not for sale.
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
A route back into the Manchester United first team looks unlikely for Antony given the impending arrival of Matheus Cunha to bolster the options in forward areas for Ruben Amorim.
Richard Jolly explains why the Wolves man could be an ideal signing.
Matheus Cunha is the enigma that could finally solve Man United’s mess
Antony uncertain over future after Real Betis spell ends
Antony’s time at Real Betis came to an end as the Spanish club were beaten by Chelsea in the Conference League final. The Brazilian has rebuilt his reputation since a January loan to Seville, but will now return to Manchester United facing something of an uncertain future.
“My work is playing and I'm doing that well,” Antony told CBS Sports after the final in Wroclaw. “I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don't know what's going to happen.
“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I'm very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract.”
Steven Gerrard not in line for Rangers job
Steven Gerrard will not return as Rangers manager, according to Sky Sports.
The former Ibrox boss, who led them to an invincible title in 2021, did hold talks over a return to the club, three-and-a-half years after leaving Glasgow.
However, it is believed he was not a front-runner for the job, with ex-Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin leading the race to permanently replace Philippe Clement.
Gerrard may also have an eye on the Liverpool assistant role, with ex-Everton defender Johnny Heitinga in talks over leaving his position to become the new boss of Ajax.
Allegri set to be appointed as new Milan manager
AC Milan appear to have found their new manager.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Max Allegri has signed to take over in the San Siro hot seat, with all contracts being sealed.
This comes after Sergio Conceicao departed the under-performing club at the end of the season.
Jeremie Frimpong set for switch
Mo Salah is staying, but Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure has left a vacancy at right-back - one that looks set to be filled by Jeremie Frimpong.
The Bayer Leverkusen defender’s deal could be done in the next couple of days after he underwent a medical with Liverpool 10 days or so ago.
Chelsea trigger Liam Delap release clause
Chelsea have triggered Liam Delap’s £30m release clause and is now on the verge of completing the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester City will not utilise their buy-back clause, with Delap having already accepted the Chelsea project.
This one has been Here We Go’d!
Man Utd and Napoli to swap Osimhen and Hojlund?
Reports are coming out that Manchester United and Napoli are considering a swap deal which would see Victor Osimhen move to Old Trafford and Rasmus Hojlund join up with the Serie A champions.
Man Utd’s recruitment planner Matt Hargreaves is in Napoli meeting with president Aurelio Di Laurentiis and sporting director Giovanni Manna.
According to the Daily Mail the deal would apparently send Osimhen to Manchester if United hand over Hojlund plus a further £33.5m.
Wirtz will cost Liverpool £125m
The price to take Florian Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen is reported £125m according to German publication BILD.
A recent report claimed the 22-year-old is 'about to' move to the Premier League champions with talks ongoing.
Additionally, BILD say that Liverpool want the transfer dealt with before Wirtz joins up with the German national team for their Nations League semi-final against Portugal on June 4.
That’s just a few days away and Liverpool are not the type of club to rush through a deal with such a high fee. Chalk this rumour down to possible but more concrete details are needed for sure.
