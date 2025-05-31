Transfer news LIVE: Wirtz wants Liverpool as new £109m bid submitted, Arsenal open Sesko talks
Premier League clubs are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window which initially opens for a short window between June 1 and June 10 in the hopes of getting deals done ahead of the Club World Cup.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title. The Reds have made a bid of up to €130m for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and will sign Jeremie Frimpong on Sunday after they triggered his £29.5m release clause. It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed with Real Madrid .
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
Arsenal and Spurs target Leroy Sane offered improved terms
Arsenal and Spurs target Leroy Sane has been offered an improved contract extension at Bayern Munich, according to Sky Germany.
It came after a positive meeting between Pini Zahavi and Max Eberl regarding the ex-Man City star, who is out of contract this summer.
Bayern have made adjustments in their existing offer, thereby improving the overall proposal for the player.
Max Eberl and Uli Hoeneß are said to be eager to extend Sane’s contract, with a final decision expected in the coming days.
Why Liverpool could be better without Trent Alexander-Arnold
So Trent Alexander-Arnold is off to Real Madrid, with Jeremie Frimpong in to vie with Conor Bradley to take his place on the right of Liverpool’s back four. Adam Clery looks at how it might change Arne Slot’s side.
Allegri returns to Milan
AC Milan have appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, replacing Sergio Conceicao who left San Siro on Thursday.
In 2010, he joined AC Milan, winning the Club's 18th Scudetto in his first season, followed by the Italian Super Cup in 2011.
Fiorentina manager sees contract terminated three weeks after signing extension
Fiorentina have terminated the contract of manager Raffaele Palladino by “mutual consent”, just three weeks after he had signed an extension with the Serie A club.
Palladino, 41, was appointed last June on a two-year deal with an option of an extra year. Fiorentina announced the extension until 2027 on May 7, the eve of the club's Conference League semi-final second leg with Real Betis.
Chelsea open and keen to keep Sancho
Chelsea are reportedly keen to keep hold of Jadon Sancho beyond this season.
Sky Sports claim talks have opened with the Manchester United loanee to see if they can agree on terms in which his contract fits the wage structure at the club.
Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from Manchester United last August and Chelsea now have a £25m obligation to buy. However, they can pay United a £5m penalty to get out of that obligation.
Of all the rumours swirling around, the Blues signing Sancho permanently is one of the more probable ones.
Marcus Rashford to Barcelona?
Marcus Rashford could move to Barcelona this summer with Aston Villa failing to meet the clause to make his loan from Manchester United permanent.
Rashford’s agent has begun talks with Barcelona director Deco in Spain, reports the Mail.
Rashford has three years remaining on his contract and is unlikely to play for United again after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim. Rashford, 27, has wages worth £315,000 per week and United are likely to accept a fee of around £40m.
US consortium complete Rangers takeover and promise £20m investment
A US consortium of investors, led by healthcare Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises, has completed its takeover of Rangers and immediately pledged to take the club back to the “top”.
The new leadership now owns 51 per cent of Rangers following a number of share purchases and has committed to invest £20m into the club, the vast majority to be spent on players.
Jeremie Frimpong to join Liverpool as cut-price deal agreed
Jeremie Frimpong is set to join Liverpool when the transfer window opens on Sunday after they triggered his £29.5m release clause with Bayer Leverkusen and agreed personal terms with the right-back.
The Netherlands international arrives as Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves for Real Madrid, with Liverpool banking €10m to allow their vice-captain to move early and line up in the Club World Cup.
But while Frimpong is likely to take the Merseysider’s place in the back four, Liverpool view the versatile 24-year-old as an option for any position on the right flank, rather than simply a like-for-like replacement.
Liverpool allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early for significant fee
Real Madrid will sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the Club World Cup after Liverpool agreed to let him leave before the end of his contract for £10m.
It means the right-back no longer leaves Anfield on a free transfer, as was expected upon the announcement of his departure after 20 years at the club.
He will join Real Madrid on Sunday 1 June, 29 days before the expiry of his Liverpool contract.
Antony uncertain over future after Real Betis spell ends
Antony’s time at Real Betis came to an end as the Spanish club were beaten by Chelsea in the Conference League final. The Brazilian has rebuilt his reputation since a January loan to Seville, but will now return to Manchester United facing something of an uncertain future.
“My work is playing and I'm doing that well,” Antony told CBS Sports after the final in Wroclaw. “I have a lot of affection for Betis, for everyone but I have a contract with Man United and I don't know what's going to happen.
“Now I will go to the national team and then on holiday then we will see what happens in the future. I'm very happy here, everyone knows that but I have a contract.”
