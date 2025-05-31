Transfer news LIVE: Wirtz wants Liverpool as new £109m bid submitted, Arsenal open Sesko talks

Breaking News - Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid early

Premier League clubs are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window which initially opens for a short window between June 1 and June 10 in the hopes of getting deals done ahead of the Club World Cup.

Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title. The Reds have made a bid of up to €130m for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and will sign Jeremie Frimpong on Sunday after they triggered his £29.5m release clause. It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed with Real Madrid .

Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.

Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: