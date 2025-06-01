Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool close in on Wirtz, Arsenal get Sesko boost as window opens
Follow all the latest transfer news ahead of the summer window
Premier League clubs are putting plans in place for the summer transfer window as it initially opens for a short window between 1 June and 10 June ahead of the Club World Cup.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title. The Reds have made a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and will sign Jeremie Frimpong on Sunday after they triggered his £29.5m release clause. It comes as Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup, with a £10m fee agreed with Real Madrid .
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical and Mikel Arteta has seemingly sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
The transfer window is open!
The transfer window is officially OPEN this morning - or at least pushed slightly away from the frame, with a 10-day mini-period for buying and selling underway ahead of the Club World Cup. It’s been a busy few days already with plenty happening right across Europe.
Chelsea eyeing move for Kobbie Mainoo
Manchester United are open to allowing Kobbie Mainoo to leave this summer - and according to ESPN, it could be to a Premier League rival.
Chelsea are reportedly eager to add the 20-year-old midfielder to their already youthful side ahead of next season.
Liam Delap asked to prioritise Club World Cup as medical booked in
Chelsea have booked Liam Delap’s medical in for Monday after documents over a £30m move were exchanged, according to Fabrizio Romano.
But as perThe Telegraph, the Chelsea move may act as a spanner to Delap’s summer plans. That’s because the Blues want him to put the Club World Cup ahead of playing for England at the European U21 Championship.
Man United join race for Benjamin Sesko
Another twist in the Benjamin Sesko tale?
According to Bild, Manchester United have joined the race for the RB Leipzig striker.
Arsenal remain the frontrunners, currently in talks with the player, but it’s reported that United director of football Christopher Vivell recently watched him in action and enjoys a good relationship with him.
Real Madrid alerted to Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal could be at risk of losing prized talent Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer if progress can’t be made over a new contract.
That’s according to The Guardian, who say Real Madrid have been alerted to his potential availability.
The 18-year-old has just one year left on his Arsenal contract and negotiations over an extension are “not going well”.
Lyon and AC Milan eyeing up Junior Firpo
Junior Firpo is set to become a free agent when his contract at Leeds expires, and Lyon have made contact with the player over a possible move, according to Fabrizio Romano.
AC Milan are also said to be interested in bringing him in as a replacement for Theo Hernandez, should he leave this summer. The Frenchman has been touted with a move to Al-Hilal.
Full story: Everton activate option to buy Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo
Everton have made Carlos Alcaraz the first buy of David Moyes’ second spell in charge by activating their option to buy him for £12m.
The Argentinian midfielder, who was on loan at Goodison Park for the second half of the season, has signed a two-year deal with the Merseyside club.
The 22-year-old leaves Flamengo after just 19 games and having played for four clubs in the last two seasons.
Everton activate option to buy Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo
How will Jeremie Frimpong fit in Liverpool's line-up?
Liverpool appear to have found their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold - or have they?
Will Castle delves into his unique profile to see how he will fit into the Arne Slot system:
How will Jeremie Frimpong fit into Arne Slot’s Liverpool line-up?
Marco Silva touted by Juventus
Fulham could be at risk of losing Marco Silva to Juventus, according to Sky Sports.
Silva has one year left on his Fulham contract and is one of the names being touted by the Italian giants.
He is believed to have told his Fulham players he will be back in charge after the summer break.
Kevin De Bruyne set for Napoli medical
Kevin De Bruyne is on the verge of signing for Napoli on a free, according to Sky Italy.
The Italian champions have just secured head coach Antonio Conte's future for another season at least and are now set to sign De Bruyne.
Documents will be exchanged for De Bruyne's move to Napoli on Sunday, with a medical expected on Monday at the earliest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments