Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal identify Isak alternative, Olmo update, Real Madrid discuss Liverpool bid
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
The winter transfer window begins on 1 January, with clubs across the continent eyeing deals as they look to strengthen in the hunt for titles, European football and survival.
As always, there’ll be plenty of eyes on the Premier League as the country’s top sides try and find value in an often difficult market, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all tipped to make signings.
There could be high-profile departures too, with Marcus Rashford reportedly looking for a way out of Manchester United while Trent Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs with just six months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.
And across the rest of the league, teams will juggle PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to help their bids for a successful end to the 2024/25 season.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Biggest transfer rumours on Friday
Right then, let’s have a quick catchup of what has been going on in rumour-land and then we’ll delve into things individually...
- Marcus Rashford has rejected the chance to move to Saudi Arabia, turning down three clubs - full details here
- But European teams have now reportedly made their interest known in the Man United forward
- Aston Villa are in talks over a deal for Donyell Malen
- Reports in Italy about an AC Milan move for Darwin Nunez are seemingly wide of the mark
- Arsenal have joined the line of clubs keen on Evan Ferguson
- Ben Godfrey could have a quick return to the Premier League
- And two top-flight clubs want Villa’s Jaden Philogene on loan
Plenty more besides this lot too...let’s get started.
Barnes back to Burnley after Norwich exit
Championship news to kick things off this morning, where Ashley Barnes has gone “back home”, in his own words.
The veteran striker has left Norwich City by mutual consent, where he scored seven times in 49 games across a year and a half, and has rejoined Burnley - the club he had almost a decade at including a spells in the Premier League.
He played nearly 300 times for the Clarets, scoring 67, and he has already won promotion three times with them.
Manchester United’s major transfer obstacle as Ruben Amorim seeks reinforcements
Manchester United do not have the funds to buy players to strengthen their struggling team in the January transfer window.
Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle was their fourth consecutive loss and left United marooned in 14th place in the Premier League, with new head coach Ruben Amorim warning a first relegation in 51 years could be a possibility.
But after spending more than £200m on summer signings and with very little leeway within Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), United are unable to spend unless they sell.
Man Utd’s major transfer obstacle before January window even opens
United could only raise the money and create the opportunity to buy within PSR by selling Marcus Rashford
Real Madrid consider second bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring Liverpool star to Bernabeu in January
Real Madrid are mulling over a second January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring the right-back to the Bernabeu before next summer, when he will be available on a free transfer.
The Times report the Spanish side will test Liverpool’s resolve with Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League and Champions League.
While the report states no figures were discussed initially, Real Madrid could be ready to pay just over £20m to make the move six months earlier than a potential summer move.
Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Manchester United future
Marcus Rashford has described the latest speculation concerning his future at Manchester United as “ridiculous”.
A report claimed the United striker had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from Old Trafford.
This comes after the 27-year-old said in an interview last month he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.
But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, wrote on Instagram: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”
Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Manchester United future
The out-of-favour United forward was unhappy at a report claiming he had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from the club
January transfers need a spark - not unsellable players, risk-off clubs and one big Man City question mark
As a sign of how constrained this January window might be, one mid-level Champions League club briefly considered whether a move for Marcus Rashford might be possible. There was a feeling his comments about leaving Manchester United could lead to a knock-down price… only for their interest to almost immediately be knocked down. The plan to try and enquire about a £30m deal didn’t even get off the ground.
The gap to what United would actually want, which is understood to be beyond £60m, shows how it might take an awful lot to get this market going. One circular problem sums up everything. Most Premier League clubs want to do significant business but PSR has left highly-paid squads with little headroom, and those in Europe just don’t have the money to spend. Many of the latter are still struggling after Covid, especially when the English competition so inflates the wage race. As a consequence, almost everyone needs to sell first, but there are few buyers to make that happen. That is the set-up for stagnation, and a market that simply won’t move.
January transfers need a spark - not unsellable players and risk-off clubs
Marcus Rashford says he’s open to a new challenge - but who can reasonably afford his asking price and astronomical wages?
Marcus Rashford, Martin Zubimendi and six more players who could be on the move this January
The winter transfer window is open, with clubs across Europe looking for value in a difficult market this month.
Injury crises, title challenges and relegation battles will force plenty of clubs into the market in early 2025, with plenty of eyes on the Premier League as clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City look primed to make signings.
Some high-profile players could be leaving England too this winter, with Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold being tipped to negotiate moves away from their clubs.
Rashford, Zubimendi and six other players who could be on the move this January
Notable players, including Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could be on the move this month
Forest owner says club will do “whatever is needed” in pursuit of top four finish
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was speaking at the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards and underlined what the Premier League club will do - and don’t want to do - in January as they look to build on a great first half of the season.
Forest are second in the table, behind only Liverpool, after losing just four times this term so far.
“We will do whatever is needed to be stronger and of course our coach (Nuno Espirito Santo) will decide what he really needs,” said Marinakis. “We must keep the same spirit and same environment in the dressing room and all our players this year have the right spirit. This is a very good climate we should try our very best not to interrupt it.
“It is an important achievement because in all positions we have players who perform or even over-perform. For us this is our first priority – keep the momentum, keep winning and continue to enjoy the journey.”
Marcus Rashford rejects Saudi Arabia move
Marcus Rashford has rejected three offers from the Saudi Pro League worth up to £35m a year, as he insists on only going to a competitive club and league if he is to leave Manchester United.
The Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window, with the forward himself publicly stating he is now open to a new challenge. That has come amid new manager Ruben Amorim leaving him out of the matchday squad for a series of games, as he begins plans to overhaul the team.
It is understood that Saudi Arabian clubs were the first to act on this, with three of them making offers that would involve wages in excess of Rashford’s £315,000-a-week contract at United. The player has already turned these down, and has made it known he is unwilling to move to Turkey, as he desires a move that would help to win back his England place in time for the 2026 World Cup.
Marcus Rashford rejects Saudi Arabia move amid speculation over Man Utd exit
The 27-year-old could depart Old Trafford but has turned down three offers from the Saudi Pro League
City must go big or go home in January - Carragher
Jamie Carragher says Man City will either go big or not bother in January, despite their terrible drop-off in results this season.
“Man City will try and get the real deal [in January], of course they will, but what you don’t want to do is to end up sort of buying someone for £30m-£40m and in six months he’s not going to play and he’s going to be sitting there on big wages,” he said on Sky Sports.
“If they feel they need to do that to help them get over the line to make the Champions League then they have to do it - but if it’s someone who they don’t really think will move the dial in the next six months or in the future then it’s probably best to leave it.”
City are sixth in the table at the halfway point after beating Leicester to end their winless run, but sit 14 points off leaders Liverpool who also have a game in hand.
