Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool set price for star winger, Tottenham sign goalkeeper, Man Utd trigger extension
The winter window begins with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and even the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool , Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford.
One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling La Liga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.
And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.
Liverpool set price for Ben Doak as Crystal Palace chase winger
Liverpool have put a £30m price tag on Ben Doak after rejecting offers for the Scotland winger.
Doak has attracted interest from both Premier League and European clubs, with Crystal Palace reportedly making a £15m bid.
Liverpool have turned down offers out of hand and believe the 19-year-old can play for them in the future.
They are pleased with Doak’s progress on loan at Middlesbrough, where he has helped Michael Carrick’s side mount a promotion challenge, and are content to let him stay at the Riverside Stadium for the rest of the season.
After missing most of last season with injury, after undergoing knee surgery, the former Celtic player has has scored two goals and got five assists for Middlesbrough and has also excelled for Scotland, starring in their 1-0 win over Croatia in November.
New: Tottenham close to signing highly rated goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario cover
Tottenham are close to finalising a deal for Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, as a stand-in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.
The 21-year-old, who has already earned admiration around a lot of Europe despite just breaking into the Slavia Prague team this season, is expected to cost £12.5 with add-ons.
The deal has been agreed ahead of Tottenham’s home fixture against Newcastle United, with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool to come on Wednesday.
The absence of No 1 Vicario, who broke his ankle in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, is seen as one of the major reasons for Spurs’ recent drop-off, especially with how specifically Ange Postecoglou uses his goalkeepers.
Osimhen-Rashford swap deal?
This is a rumour that kind of makes sense.
Manchester United are open to selling Marcus Rashford this month and would need the income from his sale to fund any incomings. Talk this next bit with a grain of salt but The Sun say that a swap deal could be in the offing with Napoli that sends Rashford to Serie A in return for striker Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen is currently exiled from the Italian side having refused a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer which would have brought in a lot of money.
The striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray but could secure a permanent move this month if he heads to a competitive club and league.
This deal is unlikely but not out of the realms of possibility given the two club’s financial situations.
Man Utd book medical for Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon
Diego Leon looks poised to join Manchester United, after the Paraguayan’s agent Renato Bittar, who represents the group La Squadra, confirmed the Cerro Porteno defender will undergo medical tests.
Leon can operate as a wing-back, which should suit Ruben Amorim’s system.
The 17-year-old has played 19 times for the Paraguayan giants, scoring twice.
Liverpool refuse to consider Trent sale in January
Reports over the past day or two suggest that Real Madrid are likely to return with a more firm offer for Trent Alexander-Arnold, after initial conversations were shut down by Liverpool.
However, the i paper are saying the result will be the same: the Reds will reject any possibility of letting their right-back leave in midseason, instead focusing on trying to land trophies and convince him to sign a new contract instead.
Alexander-Arnold, who is the club’s vice captain, can now talk freely to Real and arrange a move without a fee at the end of the season.
January transfers need a spark - not unsellable players, risk-off clubs and one big Man City question mark
As a sign of how constrained this January window might be, one mid-level Champions League club briefly considered whether a move for Marcus Rashford might be possible. There was a feeling his comments about leaving Manchester United could lead to a knock-down price… only for their interest to almost immediately be knocked down. The plan to try and enquire about a £30m deal didn’t even get off the ground.
The gap to what United would actually want, which is understood to be beyond £60m, shows how it might take an awful lot to get this market going. One circular problem sums up everything. Most Premier League clubs want to do significant business but PSR has left highly-paid squads with little headroom, and those in Europe just don’t have the money to spend. Many of the latter are still struggling after Covid, especially when the English competition so inflates the wage race. As a consequence, almost everyone needs to sell first, but there are few buyers to make that happen. That is the set-up for stagnation, and a market that simply won’t move.
Marcus Rashford responds to ‘ridiculous’ speculation over Manchester United future
Marcus Rashford has described the latest speculation concerning his future at Manchester United as “ridiculous”.
A report claimed the United striker had met with a leading sports agency to try to hasten a move away from Old Trafford.
This comes after the 27-year-old said in an interview last month he was ready “for a new challenge” after falling out of favour under new boss Ruben Amorim.
But Rashford, who is currently represented by his brother Dwaine Maynard, wrote on Instagram: “Been a lot of false stories written over the past few weeks, but guys this is getting ridiculous – never met with any agency and don’t have any plans to…”
Real Madrid consider second bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring Liverpool star to Bernabeu in January
Real Madrid are mulling over a second January bid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring the right-back to the Bernabeu before next summer, when he will be available on a free transfer.
The Times report the Spanish side will test Liverpool’s resolve with Arne Slot’s side top of the Premier League and Champions League.
While the report states no figures were discussed initially, Real Madrid could be ready to pay just over £20m to make the move six months earlier than a potential summer move.
Manchester United’s major transfer obstacle as Ruben Amorim seeks reinforcements
Manchester United do not have the funds to buy players to strengthen their struggling team in the January transfer window.
Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle was their fourth consecutive loss and left United marooned in 14th place in the Premier League, with new head coach Ruben Amorim warning a first relegation in 51 years could be a possibility.
But after spending more than £200m on summer signings and with very little leeway within Profitability & Sustainability Rules (PSR), United are unable to spend unless they sell.
Barnes back to Burnley after Norwich exit
Championship news to kick things off this morning, where Ashley Barnes has gone “back home”, in his own words.
The veteran striker has left Norwich City by mutual consent, where he scored seven times in 49 games across a year and a half, and has rejoined Burnley - the club he had almost a decade at including a spells in the Premier League.
He played nearly 300 times for the Clarets, scoring 67, and he has already won promotion three times with them.
