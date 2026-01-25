Transfer news live: Arsenal learn Alvarez price, Liverpool enter Diomande race, Tottenham near Robertson deal
Tottenham have produced perhaps the shock of the window so far after it emerged that they were plotting a move for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. The Scotland captain has been at Anfield since 2017 and has won everything there is to win, but has lost his starting spot this term following the arrival of Milos Kerkez.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille, while Chelsea are reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet.
However, Liverpool may also have entered the race for Jacquet, with the Reds tracking several centre-back targets, including Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven as well as Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. Further forward, Arne Slot’s side are being linked with RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande, while Manchester United are tracking several midfield targets, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek among those linked after the news that Casemiro will be leaving at the end of the season.
Tottenham near deal for Andy Robertson
Tottenham have made an approach to Liverpool for left-back Andy Robertson and are in preliminary talks about a deal.
Liverpool are considering the offer for their vice-captain, who is out of contract in the summer, and are yet to decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave.
Robertson revealed last week that he has had talks with Liverpool about a new deal but also wants to play more first-team football after losing his place to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season.
Brighton could loan out Coppola, says Hurzeler
Fabian Hurzeler admitted Diego Coppola could leave Brighton on loan during the transfer window to boost the defender's hopes of being selected for Italy at this summer's World Cup - if they qualify.
"It's a 50-50 situation," Hurzeler said. "Copps might be one player but we really enjoy working with him.
"There's a World Cup upcoming but I'm quite sure in the future he will be a big player for us. But we have to analyse what is best for the club and the individual development for the player."
Chelsea far from agreeing deal for Jacquet
Chelsea appear far apart with Rennes in their valuation of defender Jeremy Jacquet, with the French side holding out on a fee in the region of £55m, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Blues are known to be looking for defensive reinforcements but there is no guarantee tbey will make a signing this month.
Liverpool are among the other clubs interested in Jacquet, with the youngster widely regarded as one of France’s best emerging talents.
Cole Palmer 'untouchable' amid Man Utd links
Shock links with Man United emerged around Cole Palmer this week, with the Manchester-born forward reportedly homesick.
But The Telegraph claims Palmer is part of a new group of “untouchables” at Chelsea, along with skipper Reece James and midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Speaking ahead of the clash with Crystal Palace, boss Liam Rosenior was asked about Palmer and said: “I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is very, very happy to be here.
“He’s a huge part of our plans in the long term. He’s an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their careers in terms of injury. I don’t think it’s any reflection on his qualities. He’s an outstanding footballer.”
Forest complete Lucca deal
Nottingham Forest have their new striker after striking a deal to sign Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli.
Lucca has initially joined Forest on loan until the end of the season, with Sean Dyche’s side then having an option to buy him for £34.8m (€40m).
Forest’s global head of football, Edu Gaspar said: “Lorenzo is a player who adds specific qualities to our team, and we are really pleased he has joined us. Having played at the top level in different countries, he arrives with a good blend of experience and scope to continue developing as a player.
“Everyone at the club welcomes Lorenzo, and we are all looking forward to seeing the impact he can have for the rest of the season.”
Michael Carrick outlines stance over Man United decisions after Casemiro exit confirmed
Michael Carrick has vowed to put Manchester United’s long-term interests first – even as he only has a short-term contract to the end of the season.
Carrick has the task of trying to take United into the Champions League while they search for their next head coach.
And, after confirming Casemiro will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club face another decision with Harry Maguire, whose deal is up in the summer.
Fulham must fight to keep Wilson, says Silva
Fulham manager Marco Silva warned the club must do everything they can to keep Harry Wilson after his eighth Premier League goal of the season beat Brighton.
The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it is likely there will be offers to try and tempt him away from Craven Cottage, increasingly so following a brilliant stoppage-time free-kick that sealed a dramatic 2-1 triumph.
It was the latest twist in what is becoming a remarkable breakout campaign for the former Liverpool midfielder, and Silva acknowledged the "fight" is on to keep him on the books as the weeks count down on his current deal.
"We are in the fight, we are trying to keep him," said Silva. "If you ask me if it's going to be easy, I say it's not going to be easy.
"The more he scores, many more clubs are going to be around him. This is football business. When a player goes to the end of his contract, this kind of thing is going to happen.
"I know he's happy in our club and how much he's enjoying the moment. It's up to the club to do the maximum to keep him."
Liverpool enter race to sign Yan Diomande
Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring to sign much sought-after RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande.
Tricky forward Diomande shone for Ivory Coast at the recent Afcon and has been superb for Leipzig in recent times.
German outlet Bild are reporting that the Reds are keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield, entering a race that also includes Bayern Munich, although Diomande is said to prefer a move to Liverpool.
Arsenal plotting bid for Alvarez
Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, although a bid wouldn’t come until this summer, according to ESPN.
Alvarez, who moved to Madrid from Manchester City for £82m in 2024, has scored 45 goals in 80 games for Atleti.
The Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
