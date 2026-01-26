Transfer news live: Liverpool block Robertson move, Man City monitor Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea battle Man United for French striker
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.
Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season.
A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.
Elsewhere, Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille, while Chelsea are reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below
Rayan set for Bournemouth medical
Highly rated young winger Rayan is set to join up with Bournemouth and complete a move from Vasco Da Gama in a deal reportedly worth around £30.3m.
Rayan is scheduled for a medical with the Cherries today ahead of the transfer which should give the club their replacement for Antoine Semenyo following his switch to Man City.
Bournemouth are also in the market for a new goalkeeper with Lazio’s Christo Mandas also set for a medical.
Bastoni favouring move to Barcelona?
Spanish media is (perhaps unsurprisingly) reporting that Liverpool target Alessandro Bastoni a move to the Camp Nou over Anfield.
AS reports that Bastoni’s contract expires in 2028, though Inter will consider ‘generous offers’, and Barcelona director of football Deco is an admirer of the Italian.
As always, the Blaugrana’s finances could prove a stumbling block, with Inter said to be asking for a price of around €70 million.
Everton tie down James Garner to new long-term contract amid risk of losing him for free
Everton have got a major boost as midfielder James Garner has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract to stay on Merseyside.
The England hopeful’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season and Everton risking losing the £9m signing on a free transfer.
But the versatile Garner – who has played in both full-back positions and on the right as well as in his favoured role in the centre of midfield – has agreed to stay at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Everton tie down Garner to new long-term contract
Paqueta to secure West Ham exit?
Lucas Paqueta has been pushing to leave West Ham in favour of a return to his native country, Brazil.
Reportedly the Hammers have received a bid of €41m in a fixed fee for the midfielder from South American side Flamengo.
A second round of talks between Paqueta and Nuno Espirito Santo took place during the week with the West Ham boss wanting Paqueta to remain at the club as they look to avoid relegation.
Sources in Brazil have reportedly said the move has “never been so close”.
Sunderland recall Aleksic
Sunderland have recalled Milan Aleksic from his loan to KS Cracovia.
The 20-year-old Serb signed for the Black Cats in 2024, and made six league appearances for Cracovia during his six-month stay in Krakow, with a further two outings in the Polish Cup.
Aleksic did make one appearance for Sunderland before leaving on loan, bagging an assist in a Carabao Cup defeat by Huddersfield, which was decided by a penalty shootout.
Man Utd draw up four-man shortlist to replace Casemiro
With Casemiro’s exit now confirmed for the end of the season, Manchester United will need to strengthen their midfield in the summer.
The club have apparantly drawn up a shortlist of four players to replace him with summer moves the most likely.
Accordin to The Sun, the players United are looking at at Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.
All four have previously been linked with Manchester United and if Michael Carrick can lead them to the Champions League this term then the Old Trafford higher ups will have a better chance of securing their services.
Man Utd plan to hijack Chelsea move
Manchester United are considering hijacking Chelsea’s interest in Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite.
TEAMtalk report that the 18-year-old is currently being eyed up by the Old Trafford hierarchy with United becoming the latest club to show interest in the Chelsea target.
The striker is being looked at by nine clubs, including Crystal Palace and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.
Chelsea plot shock Maguire move
Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United.
As reported by CaughtOffside and The Standard, Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-back before the end of January.
Jeremy Jacquet seems to be the priority but negotiations for the 20-year-old have reportedly been difficult.
That has seen Chelsea turn attentions to Maguire, who is enjoying a key role under new Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick.
Juventus unlikely to move for Mateta
Juventus are unlikely to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta despite talks over Youssef En Nesyri collapsing over the weekend.
Palace value Mateta at £35m and that is too much for Juve to consider at the time being.
Palace are highly unlikely to let Mateta go on loan given their current predicament. They are eight points above the relegation zone and trying to ensure Oliver Glasner stays until the end of the season.
Liverpool enter race to sign Yan Diomande
Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring to sign much sought-after RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande.
Tricky forward Diomande shone for Ivory Coast at the recent Afcon and has been superb for Leipzig in recent times.
German outlet Bild are reporting that the Reds are keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield, entering a race that also includes Bayern Munich, although Diomande is said to prefer a move to Liverpool.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks