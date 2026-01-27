Transfer news live: Arsenal want ‘unhappy’ Alvarez, Liverpool target Wharton, Celtic enter race for new striker
The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.
Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season.
A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are reportedly targeting a loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz alongside trying to seal a deal for promising French defender Jeremy Jacquet. In the Scottish league, Celtic are looking at reinforcements with striker Kasper Hogh at the top of their shortlist.
Man Utd draw up four-man shortlist to replace Casemiro
With Casemiro’s exit now confirmed for the end of the season, Manchester United will need to strengthen their midfield in the summer.
The club have apparantly drawn up a shortlist of four players to replace him with summer moves the most likely.
Accordin to The Sun, the players United are looking at at Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.
All four have previously been linked with Manchester United and if Michael Carrick can lead them to the Champions League this term then the Old Trafford higher ups will have a better chance of securing their services.
Liverpool have sights on Wharton
Liverpool have long been admirers of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and remain interested in his services.
However, the club will not actively be pursuing him in January due to an alleged price tag of £80m.
Rumours of a five-year contract for the midfielder have also been ‘shot down’ and, should this switch progress any further, it is likely to be a summer move at best.
Celtic enter race for Kasper Hogh
Celtic have entered the race to sign striker Kasper Hogh as they look to bring in reinforcements for manager Martin O’Neil.
The 25-year-old forward has 20 goals in 37 games and scored twice in Bodo/Glimt’s victory over Man City last week.
Norwich are also reportedly interested in his services and he looks set to make a move before the window closes on February 2.
Liverpool enter race to sign Yan Diomande
Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring to sign much sought-after RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande.
Tricky forward Diomande shone for Ivory Coast at the recent Afcon and has been superb for Leipzig in recent times.
German outlet Bild are reporting that the Reds are keen to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield, entering a race that also includes Bayern Munich, although Diomande is said to prefer a move to Liverpool.
Gary Lineker says Arsenal should sign 'unhappy' Alvarez'
Julian Alvarez continues to be of interest to Arsenal and Gary Lineker believes he would be a fantastic signing for the club.
Alvarez had scored 40 goals in 86 games for the Spanish side and would bring more firepower to the Gunners forward line.
“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.
“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud.
“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”
Arsenal plotting bid for Alvarez
Arsenal are exploring a potential move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, although a bid wouldn’t come until this summer, according to ESPN.
Alvarez, who moved to Madrid from Manchester City for £82m in 2024, has scored 45 goals in 80 games for Atleti.
The Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
Liverpool to hold on to Andy Robertson despite Tottenham interest
Liverpool have decided they cannot let Andy Robertson move to Tottenham.
They had entered preliminary talks after Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who has said he would like more first-team football.
But while Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson, they have concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.
Tammy Abraham on brink of Aston Villa move
Tammy Abraham is on the brink of completing a move back to the Premier League, with Aston Villa.
Fabrizio Romano reports that Villa now have an agreement in principle with Besiktas, where Abraham is on loan from Roma, with personal terms having long since been agreed.
The deal will be €21m plus add-ons, with Villa’s teenage defender Yasin Ozcan also part of the package, according to Romano.
