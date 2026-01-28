Transfer news live: Liverpool and Chelsea battle for French centre-back and Arsenal want ‘unhappy’ Alvarez
All the latest news, gossip and rumours from the January transfer window
The final week of the January transfer window arrives with Premier League clubs making some late additions before the business end of the season.
Chelsea appeared to be accelerating plans to sign Jeremy Jacquet, but a January move for the Rennes centre-back has stalled, leaving Liverpool and Bayern Munich to reportedly join the Blues in negotiations over a summer deal.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are plotting a bid for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, after Ethan Nwaneri completed his loan move to Marseille. Alvarez would cost up to £87m and Gary Lineker believes he is not happy with his situation at Atletico and could be in favour of the move.
Tottenham looked poised for a shock swoop after it emerged that they were plotting a deal for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson, whose contract is up at the end of the season. After losing his place to Milos Kerkez, the Reds have blocked a premature exit for the 31-year-old citing the need of his services for the remainder of the season. A former Liverpool full-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled at Real Madrid so far, could be a future target for Man City, it has been reported, though any return to the Premier League looks premature with the England international determined to fight for his place.
Liverpool have sights on Wharton
Liverpool have long been admirers of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and remain interested in his services.
However, the club will not actively be pursuing him in January due to an alleged price tag of £80m.
Rumours of a five-year contract for the midfielder have also been ‘shot down’ and, should this switch progress any further, it is likely to be a summer move at best.
West Ham 'agree deal' over Paqueta
West Ham United have verbally agreed a deal for Flamengo to sign Lucas Paqueta.
The £35.8m (€41.25m) transfer will be formalised in the next 24 hours and Paqueta will join Flamengo straight away.
That’s according to Sky Sports.
Paqueta had wanted to leave England to return to his home country of Brazil and now it seems as though the move is happening.
Nuno Espirito Santo said that Paqueta was the best player at the club so for the Hammers to let him leave it will be a blow to West Ham’s hopes of avoiding relegation.
Man Utd draw up four-man shortlist to replace Casemiro
With Casemiro’s exit now confirmed for the end of the season, Manchester United will need to strengthen their midfield in the summer.
The club have apparantly drawn up a shortlist of four players to replace him with summer moves the most likely.
Accordin to The Sun, the players United are looking at at Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.
All four have previously been linked with Manchester United and if Michael Carrick can lead them to the Champions League this term then the Old Trafford higher ups will have a better chance of securing their services.
Julian Alvarez 'unhappy' at Atletico as Arsenal learn price
Julian Alvarez continues to be of interest to Arsenal and Gary Lineker believes he would be a fantastic signing for the club.
Alvarez had scored 40 goals in 86 games for the Spanish side and would bring more firepower to the Gunners forward line.
ESPN reports the Spanish club would reportedly demand a fee in excess of €100m to sell the player.
Alongside Arsenal, both Barcelona and Chelsea are said to be tracking the Argentina international.
“I saw they were linked with Julian Alvarez who I know is not entirely happy with life at Atletico,” Lineker said on the Rest is Football podcast.
“Now that is the sort of player you know can handle the big occasion – he’s a World Cup winner for crying out loud.
“Someone like that at Arsenal would be game over. But they do need one or two of these current forwards to start scoring on a reasonably regular basis.”
Chelsea face competition from Liverpool and Bayern for Jacquet
Chelsea had been linked with a January deal for Jeremy Jacquet to boost their centre-back depth.
But with a deal this month to sign the Rennes star seemingly unlikely, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also in negotiations over a summer deal for the centre-back.
The 20-year-old has featured for the France Under-21s and played 17 times in Ligue 1 this term.
