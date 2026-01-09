Transfer news live: Arsenal enter Guehi race with Liverpool and City, Wolves take Mane stance, Semenyo close
Antoine Semenyo finally looks set to complete his move from Bournemouth to Manchester City after completing his medical on Thursday with a £62.5m deal agreed, despite claims of Liverpool throwing a late spanner in the works, with the January transfer window heating up.
Semenyo looked to be on the verge of a straightforward move to the Etihad Stadium but last night Jamie Redknapp predicted a “little twist” in the saga with Liverpool set to hijack things. That suggestion now appears to have been wide of the mark with the Cherries winger potentially being announced as a City player at some point today. The Reds may be turning their attention to PSG and France star Bradley Barcola instead, with reports of a mammoth £87m bid being readied. Elsewhere, both Liverpool and City received a transfer blow with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner suggesting sought-after defender Marc Guehi will stay at the club in this window, although Arsenal have now also entered the race.
The Gunners have reignited their summer interest in Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet but face a tug of war for his signature with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid also said to be interested, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also eyeing a stunning £86m move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is wanted by United and Tottenham. They’re potentially prepared to loan out Ethan Nwaneri for more game-time, with Bournemouth keen as they aim to replace Semenyo, although Nwaneri himself is unsure about an exit.
The managerial merry-go-round has also been at full tilt over the past few days with Ruben Amorim dismissed by Man United less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are now in the frame for the interim role but, as one manager left, another arrived with Chelsea confirming Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the controversial departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.
Spurs chasing left-back Souza
Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Brazilian left-back Souza, 19, but are still in negotiations with his club Santos over the transfer fee, writes Fabrizio Romano.
Marc Guehi latest
Mulitiple reports this morning say Arsenal, Manchestetr City and Liverpool are all still interested Marc Guehi.
The Gunners’ interest was revealed yesterday but Mikel Arteta is happy to wait until the end of the season to capture Guehi, while City and Liverpool would both rather get a deal done in January to bolster their badly depleted defensive stocks.
This could turn into the saga of the winter.
Liverpool and Tottenham join Carlos Baleba race
Liverpool and Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to TeamTalk.
The two Premier League sides are believed to be the latest sides keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer.
However, a realistic move may need to wait until the summer, with the Seagulls unlikely to consider any offers below £80m.
Crystal Palace ready to enter race for Jorgen Strand Larsen
Crystal Palace are willing to rival West Ham and Nottingham Forest for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to the Daily Mail.
Wolves rejected a £60m bid for the Norwegian in the summer from Newcastle, a fact that may prove to be a stumbling block, though his value will be thought to have dropped after a poor first half of the season to around the £40m mark – a price that is still putting off West Ham but Forest are said to be more amenable to.
Raheem Sterling could be a last resort in attack if Palace fail to sign other targets.
Arsenal set for bonus windfall
Arsenal could be in line for a bonus transfer windfall this month with former defender Nuno Tavares potentially leaving Lazio
Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport are reporting that the 25-year-old has been linked with a possible exit just a few months since joining the Serie A side permanently.
Tavares had loan spells with Marseille, Nottingham Forest and Lazio themselves before joining the latter permanently from Arsenal last summer and the Gunners are thought to have included a 25 per cent sell-on clause in his deal, which could provide a boost to their transfer kitty should the Portuguese international indeed leave the Stadio Olimpico this month
Forest keen to bolster striker ranks with Napoli man
Nottingham Forest are thought to be in the thick of the Jorgen Strand Larsen race but have also contacted Napoli to ask about the availability of Lorenzo Lucca, according to Sky Sports Italy.
Lucca joined Napoli from Udinese in the summer and has struggled for game time, contributing just two goals in 20 games. Roma and Benfica are also potential destinations
Arsenal chase another young gun
Not only are Arsenal chasing one wonderkid, in Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, but they’re edging closer to signing another in the form of Blackburn’s teenage forward Igor Tyjon.
The England under-18s star has rejected a new contract at Ewood Park and the Gunners are leading the chase for his signature, with the fee expected to be around £1m.
AC Milan target two Premier League defenders
Italian giants AC Milan are looking to bolster their defensive ranks and are eyeing a pair of Premier League defenders.
They were trying to sign Nathan Ake but due to Man City’s injury crisis, they have now cooled on the Dutchman.
Instead they are targeting Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Nottingham Forest star Murillo to fill the hole. Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae is also on the club's shortlist but the Premier League duo are certainly attracting interest.
Joshua Zirkzee's hopes of Man United exit scuppered
Joshua Zirkzee is keen to leave Manchester United this month in order to nail down a spot in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad next summer but one of his potential destinations looks to have been taken off the table.
Roma were thought to be interested in Zirkzee but they are now on the brink of signing Giacomo Raspadori from Atletico Madrid on loan.
According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma and Atleti have agreed an initial half-season loan deal, including an option to buy, with personal terms now being discussed. It is unlikely the Serie A side would then also look to add Zirkzee, who has scored twice in 15 games for Man United this term.
Bournemouth eye Ethan Nwaneri loan move to bolster attack
Bournemouth are interested in Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, and open to a loan until the end of the season, but the 18-year-old’s preference is to stay until at least the end of the season.
The south-coast club are keen to reshape their attack amid the pending sale of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and there has been a feeling that a temporary deal for Nwaneri might make sense for all parties since he has found himself sidelined for Arsenal.
