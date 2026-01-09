Transfer news live: Arsenal enter Guehi race with Liverpool and City, Wolves take Mane stance, Semenyo close

Arsenal only getting 'stronger and stronger' - Guardiola

Antoine Semenyo finally looks set to complete his move from Bournemouth to Manchester City after completing his medical on Thursday with a £62.5m deal agreed, despite claims of Liverpool throwing a late spanner in the works, with the January transfer window heating up.

Semenyo looked to be on the verge of a straightforward move to the Etihad Stadium but last night Jamie Redknapp predicted a “little twist” in the saga with Liverpool set to hijack things. That suggestion now appears to have been wide of the mark with the Cherries winger potentially being announced as a City player at some point today. The Reds may be turning their attention to PSG and France star Bradley Barcola instead, with reports of a mammoth £87m bid being readied. Elsewhere, both Liverpool and City received a transfer blow with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner suggesting sought-after defender Marc Guehi will stay at the club in this window, although Arsenal have now also entered the race.

The Gunners have reignited their summer interest in Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet but face a tug of war for his signature with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid also said to be interested, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also eyeing a stunning £86m move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, who is wanted by United and Tottenham. They’re potentially prepared to loan out Ethan Nwaneri for more game-time, with Bournemouth keen as they aim to replace Semenyo, although Nwaneri himself is unsure about an exit.

The managerial merry-go-round has also been at full tilt over the past few days with Ruben Amorim dismissed by Man United less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. The likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are now in the frame for the interim role but, as one manager left, another arrived with Chelsea confirming Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the controversial departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below: