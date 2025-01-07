Transfer news LIVE: New Man Utd target after Gyokeres update; Arsenal and Liverpool chase Igor Paixao
The transfer window is in full swing with sides at both ends of the Premier League table looking to strengthen as they battle for survival, European football and the title
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all rumoured to be circling new arrivals as they battle it out in the Premier League while the window could see some big exits confirmed with Trent Alexander-Arnold negotiating a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United open to selling Marcus Rashford. Randal Kolo Muani is said to be one option for United, who look likely to miss out on Viktor Gyokeres this month, while Arsenal and Liverpool are chasing Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao.
One of the more intriguing sagas is the fate of Dani Olmo who could be left in limbo is Barcelona fail in their attempts to re-register him. The Spanish giants are battling LaLiga over finanical issues which could mean Olmo needs to find a new club and there are plenty of teams, Arsenal and Chelsea included, monitoring the situation.
And across the rest of the English top-flight, clubs are sticking to PSR regulations and tight budgets as they look to find cut-price deals to bolster their squads.
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and deals below:
Man Utd forced to move on after Viktor Gyokeres update
Viktor Gyokeres is set to stay at Sporting CP this winter, with negotiations to buy him from the Portuguese club being delayed until the summer, meaning Manchester United will need to look elsewhere to solve their striker issue this January.
Gyokeres has plundered 30 goals for Sporting this season and attracted attention all across Europe but Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb are saying he won’t be leaving Portugal this month.
United, with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at the helm, are known to be interested in the Swedish, ex-Coventry star, while the likes of Man City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also thought to be considering bids.
Igor Paixao chased by Arsenal and Liverpool
Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao is being chased by Arsenal and Liverpool, among other Premier League clubs.
According to CaughtOffside, Paixao has impressed scouts of both sides as well as the likes of Spurs, Aston Villa and West Ham. He could be available for around €30-35m.
No talks have taken place or offers made as of yet but Arsenal and Liverpool have received glowing reports from their scouts.
Juve offer surprise swap deal to Man Utd
Juventus have offered to swap Dusan Vlahovic for Joshua Zirkzee as part of a January transfer move according to talkSPORT.
Zirkee has only scored three Premier League goals since his arrival at Old Trafford and is in the firing line as one of the squad players underforming.
The Dutchman signed for £36.5m in the summer but could make an early exit if a swap deal for Vlahovic can be arranged. Vlahovic has just 18 months left on his Juve contract in Turin and the Italian giants hope to benefit from his exit.
The Serbia international is the club’s top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions and has the ability to lead the line for United.
New transfer interest emerges for Marcus Rashford as Italian club want loan deal
AC Milan are interested in taking Marcus Rashford on loan as they look to offer him a route out of Manchester United.
The Serie A club’s interest is not advanced at this stage but United are aware that Rashford is wanted at San Siro.
The 27-year-old said last month he was “ready for a new challenge” after spending his entire career at Old Trafford and falling out of favour under new head coach Ruben Amorim.
Latest from Richard Jolly:
Rashford is ‘ready for a new challenge’ away from Old Trafford with AC Milan interested in signing him
Players who may move in January
Liam Delap
The Ipswich Town striker has only scored six goals so far this term, but his performances have impressed a range of top-flight teams, including Chelsea and former club Manchester City (who have included a buy-back clause for the 21-year-old).
Reports suggest that Delap could be available for £30m this window, though it remains to be seen if Ipswich would be that willing to sell a key player as they look to avoid relegation.
Players who may move in January
Ben Chilwell
Chilwell is another Chelsea player who was quickly moved onto the fringes of the squad when Enzo Maresca took over, and he has made just one appearance so far this season – against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.
Maresca has admitted that the former England international is free to leave during this window, though it is not known how much the club would demand for the 28-year-old.
The left-back has been linked to a range of sides including Manchester United, Juventus, West Ham and Brentford.
Players who may move in January
Nuno Mendes
Mendes is another ex-Sporting player who is now being linked to United, partly because of his spell under Amorim but also due to his ability to play wing-back.
The 22-year-old currently plays for PSG, but reports from France suggest that he has been unable to agree a new deal with his club and now wants to leave. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2026.
His ability to play wing-back means that United will continue to be linked, though a deal wouldn’t be cheap. Reports suggest that United have made an offer for Mendes, but there are not yet any details regarding the amount offered of any terms.
Players who may move in January
Viktor Gyokeres
Gyokeres has been one of the in-form strikers on the continent since the beginning of the season, and his time under now-Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim means that he is continuously linked to United.
As it stands this season, the striker has 23 goals in 22 games across the Primera Liga and Champions League, and with United having struggled upfront after signing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in recent windows, Amorim could well look to his old club to reinforce a struggling United attack.
Though te Swedish striker has proved himself as prolific in front of goal during his spell in Portugal, it is unlikely that United will try to make a move this month, with the club reportedly struggling under PSR regulations and Sporting reportedly setting an asking price around £60m.
Players who may move in January
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Alexander-Arnold won’t literally move this month, but he could well agree a move away from Liverpool as he enters the lasts months of his contract.
The full-back is among a trio of Liverpool players who are waiting on an offer from the club, and he has been widely tipped to agree a move to Real Madrid for the summer.
It seems like a 50/50 between agreeing a new deal and moving to Los Blancos, so this month could prove key to the 26-year-old’s future if Liverpool continue to stall.
Players who may move in January
Martin Zubimendi
Spanish central midfielder Zubimendi was the subject of a drawn-out pursuit from Liverpool in the summer, with the Real Sociedad man eventually telling the Reds that he wanted to stay at his boyhood club.
This time round, Liverpool will likely not believe that they need the Euro 2024 winner, though he has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Barcelona in recent weeks.
City seems the most fitting destination for him considering the injury to Rodri, with the 25-year-old having notably slotted into the Spain side in Rodri’s place in the final of Euro 2024 as La Roja won 2-1.
Though he has also been linked with Barça, a move across Spain seems unlikely at the moment considering the Catalan side’s struggle to register summer signing Dani Olmo. Nevertheless, some reports suggest that Zubimendi is still not keen on a move to England.
