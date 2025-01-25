Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in wonderkid talks, Sesko latest, Man Utd’s Garnacho to Chelsea update

The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals

Miguel Delaney,Richard Jolly
Saturday 25 January 2025 18:30 GMT
"We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month, with Mikel Arteta’s side chasing Matheus Cunha as an alternative.

Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, while the Blues are in talks with Juventus for striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back. But the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony set to leave.

Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely. Garnacho is a reported target for Chelsea, meanwhile.

Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:

Wolves determined to keep Matheus Cunha at the club amid transfer interest

Wolves are not expected to sell star player Matheus Cunha during the January transfer window, despite reported interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

The 25-year-old has been a standout performer for Wolves in a miserable season, scoring 10 goals and assisting four more in 21 Premier League appearances.

That has seen him attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs during the current transfer window, with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal said to be considering bids.

Jamie Braidwood25 January 2025 18:30

Zinchenko 'expected to leave' this month

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to leave Arsenal this month.

Borussia Dortmund are the club being linked with the Ukrainian, having missed out on Chelsea’s Renato Veiga, and the report states that Zinchenko “is currently rated as Dortmund’s top target”.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood25 January 2025 17:30

Leipzig in for Southampton youngster?

According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig are targeting a move for Southampton forward Tyler Dibling.

Florian Plettenberg says that the German side “are willing to pay €30m for the winger”.

However, “Southampton want significantly more” than that fee, as they believe the 18-year-old will develop into a top player.

The Saints are also hoping to extend Dibling’s contract beyond the current deal, which runs until 2027.

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is being tracked by the biggest clubs in the Premier League
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is being tracked by the biggest clubs in the Premier League (PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood25 January 2025 15:30

Spurs interested in Skriniar?

PSG defender Milan Skriniar looks like he could be on his way out of the club, having not even been included in the squad to face Manchester City tonight.

Fabrizio Romano reports that “Tottenham asked for deal conditions days ago” regarding Skriniar, while Napoli and Galatasaray are alternative options.

It is not clear how much PSG would demand for the 29-year-old.

Jamie Braidwood25 January 2025 14:30

Aston Villa value Duran at £85m

After news broke of West ham’s bid for Jhon Duran, Ben Jacobs reported yesterday that Aston Villa value the Colombian at around £85m.

Jacobs adds that the Hammers are looking at other signings in different positions, including “considering approaches for both Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka”.

West Ham have had a bid for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran rejected (Mike Egerton/PA).
West Ham have had a bid for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran rejected (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood25 January 2025 13:30

Kyle Walker’s fall is the symbol of Manchester City decline

Kyle Walker’s departure, after a precipitous drop in form, is perhaps the perfect symbol of Manchester City’s wider decline, Richard Jolly argues:

Kyle Walker’s fall is the symbol of Man City decline

The days of ‘you’ll never beat Kyle Walker’ chants have passed and City’s long-serving right-back is now on the brink of leaving the club as a symbol of all that has gone wrong

Richard Jolly25 January 2025 12:30

Kyle Walker grateful for Manchester City 'dream' after sealing AC Milan loan move

Kyle Walker has left Manchester City to join AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The Rossoneri will have an option to buy the right-back in the summer, meaning his City career could be over after 319 appearances and seven-and-a-half years.

Walker, who was appointed City captain last season, has missed their last four games after asking to be omitted to explore the possibility of a move to a foreign club.

And Milan have made him the fourth England international in the AC Milan squad, alongside Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abraham, as they look to revive a season in which they are only eighth in Serie A.

Kyle Walker grateful for Manchester City 'dream' after sealing AC Milan loan move

The right-back departs for Italy until the end of the season after requesting a move away from the club he joined in 2017

Richard Jolly25 January 2025 12:00

Ruben Amorim uncertain if Marcus Rashford will stay at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said he does not know if Marcus Rashford will stay or go in the final days of the January transfer window.

Rashford was seen training with his United team-mates on Wednesday morning but he was not included in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Europa League win over Rangers, with Amorim naming only nine of 12 substitutes. Rashford has not played for United since 12 December.

I really don’t know – Ruben Amorim not sure if Marcus Rashford will stay or go

Rashford has not played for Manchester United since December 12.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 January 2025 11:30

Aston Villa working on Diego Carlos replacement

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says the club are looking to replace Diego Carlos before the end of the January transfer window.

Central defender Carlos left Villa Park to sign for Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce earlier this week, leaving Villa short of numbers at the back with Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa the only fit centre-backs.

Emery wants to bring in a replacement before the window shuts a week on Monday.

"We are open to trying to improve the squad until the last moment, and as well, we are open in case someone is leaving," he said at a pre-match press conference.

"Of course, Diego Carlos left in the last week, and we have to replace him, and of course we are as well focusing on which players could be potential players to replace Diego Carlos."

Villa host West Ham on Sunday and could have captain John McGinn back from injury but Pau Torres, Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley miss out.

Diego Carlos left Aston Villa this week
Diego Carlos left Aston Villa this week (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle25 January 2025 11:00

Enzo Maresca does not rule out move for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says he is happy with his squad but would not rule out a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in January.

Representatives for the 20-year-old were in attendance as Chelsea beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday amid reports the club hold an interest.

Maresca, who is likely to be without Mykhailo Mudryk for an extended period as the Ukrainian awaits the outcome of an FA investigation into doping, handed a Premier League debut to academy graduate Tyrique George during the 3-1 win, after being left with only three available senior wide forwards.

Enzo Maresca does not rule out move for Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho

Representatives for the 20-year-old were in attendance as Chelsea beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Harry Latham-Coyle25 January 2025 10:30

