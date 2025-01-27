Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd target's price tag set, Arsenal close in on Norwegian starlet
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline, while Chelsea’s late interest in Alejandro Garnacho could unlock a series of moves.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko.
Elsewhere, Manchester City announced the signing of Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, and are in the market for a defensive midfielder to continue Pep Guardiola’s rebuild.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have opened talks with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, with his representative having met Barcelona executives, though a move away is not currently looking likely.
Ange Postecoglou desperate for Tottenham reinforcements
Ange Postecoglou has again stressed the importance of Tottenham being active in the final days of the January transfer window, but is hopeful of movement after the European league phase ends next week.
Asked if the league phase of European football finishing on 30 January may spark a busy end to the transfer window, Postecoglou admitted: "Yeah, potentially.
"I mean I really think that has been a factor because if you look at the way European competitions are stacked up, that would be done and dusted by now and people would know if they are in the Champions League or if they are in the Europa League and adjusted their sights.
"Maybe after last night and I've had a close look at the three-page table, thankfully we're on the first so I don't need to go beyond that, but if there is any significant clubs in there and out of the competition, it may make things happen a little bit quicker.
"It's not just about bringing in another body, but yeah, there is still no doubt we need to help these players because we've still got some significant games in the next two or three weeks before we get players back.”
Manchester United considering move for Nkunku
Manchester United are discussing internally whether to make a loan move for Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku as they want to boost their attacking options.
Sky Sports News revealed on Friday that Nkunku is a potential United target.
Chelsea do not want to sell Nkunku but it is thought they would be tempted to do business for £70m.
United’s tight rope approach to FFP and PSR means they would not be able to make a full purchase and are unlikely to meet that £70m figure.
A loan move hasn’t been ruled out.
Sesko expected to stay at Leipzig
It appears that Benjamin Sesko is set to stay at Leipzig, with manager Marco Rose insisting to Sky Germany afterwards that the club will refuse to part with the forward this January.
In addition, according to the Evening Standard, RB Leipzig have told Arsenal that they have no plans to sell Benjamin Sesko this month.
It is thought that Sesko has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Leipzig that he can leave in the summer if an offer of around £60m arrives.
Arsenal target Norwegian youngster
News of another potential Arsenal incoming, with The Athletic suggesting that the club are working on a deal for 18-year-old Norway youth international Sverre Nypan.
Could Martin Odegaard help convince his compatriot, highly rated at Rosenborg, to come to London?
United bid for Dorgu
Manchester United have reportedly tabled a €30m (£25.2m) bid for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.
That’s according to the Athletic who say the Denmark international is compatible with Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.
Chelsea consider Alejandro Garnacho bid
Chelsea are considering a bid for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sky Sports.
Garnacho played the entire match against Rangers on Thursday, with Ruben Amorim addressing his future.
“He’s playing for Manchester United,” he said when asked whether he may have played his final game for the club. “He was really important for us today. Let’s see in the next days.
“I think he’s improving in every aspect of the game. He was better today playing inside and also outside, changing positions. He’s improving the recovery position. You can see it.
“For the whole 90 minutes, he’s always there recovering and helping. Sometimes showing some frustration is really good because he wants more.”
Chelsea bid for Spain U-21 winger rejected
Chelsea want to sign Spain’s Under-21 winger Yeremay Hernandez but Deportivo La Coruna have rejected an opening bid of £8m, says Fabrizio Romano.
Deportivo, currently a second-tier side in Spain, are holding out for much more, with Napoli also said to be tracking the winger.
