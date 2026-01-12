Transfer news live: Arsenal get Guehi boost but White could exit, Spurs battle for ex-Chelsea star
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Arsenal have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who is apparently ready to snub presumed favourites Manchester City, as the January transfer window starts to heat up.
The centre-back’s Palace contract expires in the summer and he is said to favour a move to Arsenal or Liverpool rather than City, who were hoping him to sign him during this window to ease their defensive injury crisis. Pep Guardiola’s side have got one deal over the line though, with Antoine Semenyo completing his move from Bournemouth for £62.5m last week and scoring on debut in the 10-1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter City over the weekend.
The Gunners are also eyeing PSG and France star Bradley Barcola, readying an £87m bid and have opened talks about a move for the 23-year-old forward, while also reportedly having interest in Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento, £86m-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet. But they may lose Ben White, with Everton sniffing around the right-back and willing to offer him regular first-team football.
Barcelona have made clear their interest in Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford staying beyond the end of his current loan deal, with United edging ever closer to appointing a new interim manager, while Tottenham are set to battle Aston Villa for the signature of England international and ex-Chelsea star Connor Gallagher, who is currently at Atletico Madrid
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Barcelona keen to keep Marcus Rashford
It emerged over the weekend that Barcelona would like to keep Marcus Rashford beyond his current loan deal, reports Fabrizio Romano.
You would think any new Manchester United manager would be keen to reintegrate the England forward at Old Trafford, but time will tell...
Barca have an option to buy at the end of the loan deal but it is not yet confirmed that will be activated.
Aston Villa eye Tammy Abraham return
Aston Villa are keen on a return for striker Tammy Abraham, according to The Telegraph.
The 28-year-old is on loan at Besiktas from Roma this season, but is reportedly on Villa’s radar this month to provide support and competition for Ollie Watkins.
Abraham spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Villa Park as he helped the club earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League but signing him again may be complicated.
Besiktas can sign Abraham, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions for them this term, permanently for £11.2m if certain conditions are met, while he is on a salary worth around £115,000 per week, which could also be an obstacle for Villa.
Chelsea and Liverpool keen on Spanish wonderkid defender
Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be chasing Como defender Jacobo Ramon, with the 21-year-old Spaniard having marked himself out as one of Europe’s rising stars this season.
CaughtOffside are reporting that Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have been monitoring him closely since December, while the likes of Newcastle, Brighton and Crystal Palace have also sent scouts to watch him.
Ramon has been one of Como’s most consistent performers this season, after leaving Real Madrid over the summer, as the club ride high in Serie A and is valued at around €18m.
But a deal is made complicated by his long-term contract until 2030 and the fact that Real Madrid inserted an €8m buy-back option and a 50 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed him to leave.
Spurs star Mathys Tel wanted by Paris FC
It emerged over the weekend that Mathys Tel could be on his way out of Tottenham this month and it has now emerged that Ligue 1 side Paris FC are interested in securing his signature.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting the interest, although he says Spurs want Tel to stay but have received a number of approaches this month already.
Tel is keen to play regular football as he eyes a World Cup call-up, although he is yet to make his senior France debut
Tottenham in battle with Aston Villa for Conor Gallagher
Tottenham are continuing their interest in ex-Chelsea star Conor Gallagher despite Aston Villa definitively entering the race and emerging as new favourites.
Over the weekend, Talksport reported that Villa are exploring a move for the 25-year-old midfielder, who is reportedly happy at Atletico Madrid but would be open to returning to the Premier League.
This has alerted Spurs but, according to Teamtalk, they are very much still in the hunt, with Man United another party rumoured to be interested.
Gallagher hasn't been called up for England since June and his chances of playing at the World Cup are slim but Villa and Spurs are likely to offer a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Everton keen on Ben White
Some more Arsenal transfer news, although this time a potential exit. Everton are said to be interested in Ben White.
According to Football Insider, the Toffees have earmarked the 28-year-old to solve their problematic right-back issue but the Gunners are unlikely to be willing to sell a senior player at this point in the race, even though White has fallen down the pecking order and made just four Premier League starts this term.
His contract runs until the summer of 2028 and includes the option of a further 12 months, with any potential Everton move likely to be a loan
Man United make progress in new manager search with Solskjaer vs Carrick choice
Manchester United are poised to choose their interim manager for the rest of the season with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the favourites.
Darren Fletcher, who has been in charge for two games, and Ruud van Nistelrooy are also in contention to oversee the remainder of the campaign, though the Scot’s candidature may have been damaged by their FA Cup exit to Brighton.
United conducted face-to-face interviews with Carrick, their former captain, on Thursday and Solskjaer, the scorer of the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, on Saturday.
Carrick is believed to have interviewed well and went unbeaten in a three-game stint in caretaker charge of United in 2021, before having three seasons as Middlesbrough manager.
Read the latest from Richard Jolly:
Man Utd make progress in new manager search with two former players frontrunners
Arsenal open talks over Bradley Barcola
Arsenal have opened talks over a move for PSG and France star Bradley Barcola.
Spanish outlet Fichajes report that the Gunners have opened negotiations with the French side and that they are at the front of the queue to sign him.
The 23-year-old forward is sought-after all around Europe, with Liverpool among the other clubs interested, and Arsenal were reported to be readying an £87m bid for the summer.
Barcola’s lack of game-time at PSG means he is thought to be open to a move.
Arsenal given boost as Marc Guehi makes preferences clear
Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, with the Crystal Palace defender said to prefer a move to the Gunners or Liverpool, rather than Man City.
City were presumed favourites to capture Guehi, and wanted to bring him in this month to ease their defensive injury crisis, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 25-year-old is said to be happy to wait until the summer and would rather not join City.
The Athletic’s Sam Lee said in an interview for the Let Me Talk podcast: “On Monday night, I was told by somebody who knows what's going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case.
"Somebody else messaged me on Twitter [X] and I know he's very good on other club stuff, he was like; ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’. I was like; ‘Well I haven’t heard Arsenal’ but that kind of tallies what I'd been told the night before.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks