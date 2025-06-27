The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal open talks with Eze, Man Utd pursue Mbeumo deal, Liverpool sign Kerkez
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal chiefs are reportedly in talks with Eberechi Eze as the look to bring a striker to the club in this window. The Gunners have already agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey have stalled. They have also agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wants to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko - though talks have stalled somewhat.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, signed Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, on Thursday as they continue to strengthen ahead of the new season.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Tottenham eye Eberechi Eze after Bryan Mbeumo setback
Tottenham had been keen to reunite new manager Thomas Frank with Bryan Mbeumo, making Manchester United’s improved offer something of a setback.
It seem Mbeumo will be heading to Old Trafford after all and Spurs have switched direction.
Talksport believe that Spurs will now focus their attentions to Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace as they consider parting with club captain Son Heung Min.
This morning reports have appeared that Arsenal are also interested in Eze meaning Tottenham would have to move quickly should they actively want to pursue a deal for the Palace winger.
Darwin Nunez to Napoli?
Liverpool’s signing of Florian Wirtz could leave something of a squeeze for places in their attacking midfield and forward lines - and might that make Darwin Nunez available for a move?
The Uruguayan is, Football Italia report, most keen on a transfer to Napoli if surplus to Arne Slot’s requirements.
Liverpool complete £40m deal for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez
Liverpool have signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth for £40m as Arne Slot has taken his summer spending to £170m.
The left-back agreed a five-year contract at Anfield and passed a medical before becoming Liverpool’s third signing of the month.
The 21-year-old, who has been shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award, could prove the long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.
Liverpool size up move for Viktor Gyokeres
Liverpool are interested in competing for the services of Sporting’s wantaway striker Viktor Gyokeres.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, which reports that the Premier League club have made an initial enquiry over Sporting’s asking price, thought to be around €80m (£69m).
Manchester United have been strongly linked with Gyokeres this summer after the Swedish international scored 54 goals last season. Arsenal are the only club to have submitted a concrete offer and Gyokeres is reported to prefer a move to the Emirates to Old Trafford.
Liverpool’s involvement could now throw Arsenal’s plans into chaos, as Arne Slot seeks to replace Darwin Nunez, a target for Italian champions Napoli.
Man Utd one step closer to signing Mbeumo
Manchester United are moving closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo after Brentford accepted part of their offer.
United returned this week with a second bid, this time of £45m with £15m in add-ons. The initial fee has been agreed, according to the Guardian, and now it is only a matter of haggling over the extras.
Mbeumo is expected to triple his £45k-per-week salary with a move to Old Trafford.
Thomas Partey future at Arsenal 'confirmed'
Thomas Partey’s contract at Arsenal has entered its final days, and according to Fabrizio Romano, there will be no last-gasp extension.
A deal for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, which is progressing, appears to be Arsenal’s solution to replace the midfielder.
Arsenal agree fee for Christian Norgaard
Arsenal have agreed a fee of £10m plus add-ons to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
Sky Sports News revealed that the add-ons amount to around £5m if they are all met, taking the total value of the deal to a possible £15m.
Negotiations are ongoing for the 31-year-old but this transfer is expected to get over the line in the next couple of days.
Arsenal made the move after contract extension talks with Thomas Partey began to stall.
Arsenal in talks with Eze's representatives
Arsenal are in talks with the representatives of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze reports The Sun.
They claim that Gunners chief Andrea Beta met with Eze’s people to discuss the details of a potential transfer.
Eze is on the market for around £68m and Arsenal would need to battle Tottenham to do a deal.
Their main priority is still an out-and-out striker with an attacking winger seen as a bonus.
If any move for Eze materialises that would reduce the funds available to purchase a centre forward with Arsenal still negotiating a price for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.
