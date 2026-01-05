Transfer news live: Liverpool set to sign Austrian wonderkid, Arsenal eye €65m star, Spurs chase Diomande
Manchester City’s deal to sign Antoine Semenyo is edging closer to completion, while Real Madrid are interested in in Premier League midfielders Adam Wharton and Rodri
Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are some of the early movers and shakers in the transfer market – along with Manchester United following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi as well as a couple of star young defenders in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Joel Ordonez.
Plenty of eyes are on Manchester United too, who were reported to be monitoring Carlos Baleba before Amorim’s dismissal.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while City’s Rodri has once again been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new boss after the sacking of Enzo Maresca and Arsenal are touted to reignite their long-standing interest in Rodrygo of Real Madrid.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Where did Ruben Amorim rank among Man United’s worst managers?
Ruben Amorim’s torrid time as Manchester United manager has come to an end, leaving an unenviable legacy in his wake at Old Trafford.
Arriving to much hype after a spectacular reign at Sporting CP, Amorim failed to inspire a change of fortunes in his 14 months at United and instead oversaw a drastic decline in results.
Simpson-Pusey heading to Germany
Manchester City youngster Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is in Germany and is set to join FC Koln on loan.
The centre-back spent the first half of the campaign at Celtic but played only 64 league minutes for the reigning Scottish champions.
City hope this next loan will provide more minutes for the 20-year-old.
Tzolis on Spurs' shortlist
Club Brugge's 23-year-old Greek winger Christos Tzolis, who made 14 Premier League appearances for relegated Norwich City during the 2021/22 season, is top of a shortlist at Tottenham Hotspur.
That list is for a new forward after Mohammed Kudus picked up an injury against Sunderland and Brennan Johnson is set to move to Crystal Palace for £35m.
Wayne Rooney emphatically backs favourite for Chelsea job: ‘He won’t disappoint’
Wayne Rooney has emphatically backed Liam Rosenior, stating the coach has completed his "apprenticeship" and is ready to take the managerial helm at Chelsea.
Rosenior is reportedly set to leave his role as Strasbourg head coach to replace Enzo Maresca, having arrived in west London on Sunday for discussions with the Blues’ hierarchy.
Rooney backs Rosenior
Wayne Rooney is backing Liam Rosenior to do well at Chelsea should he be appointed to replace Enzo Maresca as manager.
Rooney said: "If he goes in there, he won’t disappoint. He’s been waiting for an opportunity like this. If you don’t take it now, then you’re never going to take it. And I think he’s done his apprenticeship, he’s done his work to try and get to that job.
“So he’ll have no doubts in his mind that he’s capable of doing that job. And hopefully, very soon, we hear that he is the manager, because for young English coaches I think it’s massive.
“He’s taken chances and hopefully that pays off because I think Liam is as good a coach as I’ve ever worked with. His detail, how he approaches the day-to-day, he’s as good as I’ve worked with."
Liverpool cool interest in Botman
As part of their plan to bring in a new centre-back Liverpool had reportedly had their eye on Newcastle defender Sven Botman.
With the prolonged saga over Alexander Isak last summer still fresh in the minds, Liverpool have allegedly cooled on their interest of the Newcastle man.
Arsenal submit offer for Diaz?
Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer of £44m for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz.
football365 report that the Gunners aim to reinforcement their forward line in January as they look to push for a first Premier League title under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta recently said: “We are open to every option.
“Obviously, if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long. It’s always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to constantly start a process with a new player.
“But let’s see what happens, let’s see what the news is in the next few weeks, and we’ll try to make the right decision.”
The warning Liverpool ignored to underline Arne Slot’s alarming issue
It was a game of fine margins… and rather wide margins. Not least the space allowed to Harrison Reed to score one of the goals of the season.
That 97th-minute strike denied Liverpool what would have been a rare come-from-behind win. Fulham could reasonably claim this 2-2 draw was the least they deserved, though, as the margin between the actual teams wasn’t that wide.
This is where there are greater questions for Arne Slot.
Reds set to sign wonderkid
Liverpool are set to sign a young defender to fill the gap they have at centre-back.
Last week they came close to securing a deal for Austrian talent Ifeanyi Ndukwe and now look closer to bringing the defender to Anfield.
Ndukwe is set to arrive for around £2.6m and although he will initially join the Liverpool academy.
Tottenham chase Diomande
Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in his first 14 Bundesliga appearances.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Leipzig do not want to sell the winger and a move is more likely to happen in the summer.
