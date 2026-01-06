Transfer news live: Man Utd explore Amorim replacement, Liverpool close in on wonderkid, Man City chase Guehi
Manchester City’s deal to sign Antoine Semenyo is edging closer to completion, while Real Madrid are interested in in Premier League midfielders Adam Wharton and Rodri
Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are some of the early movers and shakers in the transfer market – along with Manchester United following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.
Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi as well as a couple of star young defenders in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Joel Ordonez.
Plenty of eyes are on Manchester United too, who were reported to be monitoring Carlos Baleba before Amorim’s dismissal.
Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while City’s Rodri has once again been linked with a move to the Spanish giants.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to appoint Liam Rosenior as their new boss after the sacking of Enzo Maresca and Arsenal are touted to reignite their long-standing interest in Rodrygo of Real Madrid.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Man United identify top candidate to replace Ruben Amorim with club leaning towards summer appointment
Manchester United see Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner as a top candidate to succeed Ruben Amorim, as they currently lean towards a summer appointment of a permanent coach.
Ineos’s football leadership now have another big decision to make, after a series of missteps that have left the club facing up to another restart.
The club will assess some of the names they looked at back in the summer of 2024, including Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, although there is also appreciation for the job that Enzo Maresca has done at Chelsea.
Manchester City suffer injury blow with Josko Gvardiol set for leg surgery
Manchester City have suffered a major injury blow as Josko Gvardiol broke his leg in Sunday’s draw with Chelsea.
The Croatia international will undergo surgery later in the week as City wait to see how long their reigning player of the year will be sidelined.
But he is set to miss the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle, the Manchester derby and their remaining Champions League group-stage matches.
Could City ramp up their transfer plans in a bid to find a replacement - maybe in the form of Marc Guehi?
Inside the furious Ruben Amorim row that sparked the end at Man United
It was the second day of a new year, but the beginning of the end for Ruben Amorim. When he met Jason Wilcox on Friday, a meeting set off the chain of events that led to the Portuguese becoming the latest former Manchester United head coach. Or, Amorim would say, manager.
Wilcox, United’s director of football, was giving feedback. Amorim blew up. Not for the first time. A man who can be charming was also, as those at United could testify, emotional and erratic. But ever more had decided they could not put up with him any more. What Amorim probably did not realise, however, was that Wilcox was the last defending him, the last arguing he should be granted more time.
What he perhaps did not figure, too, was that Wilcox was not just expressing his own thoughts but those of others in the structure. In his remarkable valedictory press conference at Elland Road on Sunday, Amorim said everyone else needed to “do their job”. United see the head coach as part of a structure. Amorim’s inability to take advice or adapt led to relations breaking down and, ultimately, his dismissal on Monday.
How overhyped Ruben Amorim’s reign of error leaves Man United with a damning conclusion
“I am a little bit of a dreamer,” smiled Ruben Amorim. “Call me naive, but I truly feel that I am the right man in the right moment.” That was at his unveiling as Manchester United manager, before the dream turned into a nightmare, before naivety felt the least of his mistakes. As Amorim’s reign of error ends, it is apparent that it was the wrong moment for him. But also that he was the wrong man.
More from Richard Jolly:
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the transfer window.
In case you were under a rock/had no signal/completed ignored the news yesterday, Ruben Amorim is the biggest name to leave a club so far...
Sean Dyche remains tight-lipped over potential Arnaud Kalimuendo exit
Sean Dyche refused to comment over the potential exit of Arnaud Kalimuendo from Nottingham Forest, who is reported to be nearing a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt.
"He is a Forest footballer, he plays for us," Dyche said.
"There are always rumours. Any decisions will be from the club and not the players."
Crystal Palace's Mateta not for sale
Jean-Philippe Mateta is having a fine season with Crystal Palace and has scored eight goals from his 20 league appearances this term.
As such, interest is growing from ‘bigger’ clubs with both Man Utd and Tottenham said to want to sign him.
However, Palace insist he is not for sale, according to TEAMtalk and they hope to secure a new contract for him with his current deal ending in the summer of 2027.
Hugo Ekitike joins Liverpool injury list
Hugo Ekitike missed Liverpool’s trip to Fulham due to a minor hamstring injury but could return in time for the clash with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday.
Head coach Arne Slot said the striker, who is Liverpool’s top scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions, picked up the problem due to an increased workload over the festive period.
Shock exit for Vinicius Jr?
Never mind a pinch, I’d take a handful of salt for this next rumour.
The Sun are sourcing TeamTalk as claiming that Real Madrid have offered Vinicius Jr to Chelsea in what would be the most surprising move of the January window.
Vinicius is said to be interested in the move but that could be due to the reported disconnect with manager Xabi Alonso about the style of play Real have been coached this season.
At present this one is highly unlikely to happen but worth mentioning just in case of any developments.
No transfer plans for Sunderland
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admitted that there were no plans to bring in more players during the next month.
Sunderland’s aim this season is to secure a spot in the top flight for 2025/26 having been promoted from the Championship last year.
They’s already secured 30 points and are in no immediate danger of relegation though there are 18 games left to play.
Before facing Tottenham yesterday, Le Bris was asked if he had any news on transfers and he said: "Nothing. I'm focused on the game only."
