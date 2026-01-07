Transfer news live: Arsenal lead race for £60m forward, Liverpool get Guehi boost, Chelsea eye Vinicius Jr
January transfer window updates and rumours with Liam Rosenior confirmed as Chelsea’s new manager
Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are some of the early movers and shakers in the transfer market – though it’s Manchester United and Chelsea who have grabbed the headlines amid their managerial turnover.
Ruben Amorim was dismissed by the Red Devils less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. But as one manager left, another arrived as Chelsea confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the sacking of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.
This could be only the start of a busy January for both clubs, with United reported to be monitoring Carlos Baleba before Amorim’s dismissal, while there is talk of Chelsea plotting a stunning £125m move for Vinicius Jr as Rosenior’s first signing.
Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.
That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi as well as a couple of star young defenders in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Joel Ordonez.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while Arsenal are touted to reignite their long-standing interest in Los Blancos star Rodrygo.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Ruben Amorim was doomed to fail inside Manchester United’s broken machine
As almost everyone in football gleefully shares gossip about Manchester United, there is one detail that is provoking more intrigue. Many are asking whether Ruben Amorim was ultimately sacked over how he spoke to director of football Jason Wilcox in that now notorious Friday meeting. If so, it would seem a little over-sensitive for elite-end football.
It should be acknowledged there were sound football reasons for sacking Amorim. The football was often unwatchable and many results were unjustifiable, but league position shows this wasn’t irredeemable. And while the 1-1 against Wolves caused a shift that sparked serious discussion among the hierarchy on New Year’s Day, Friday appears to have brought the moment when an undesirable situation became “unsustainable”.
The feeling was only deepened after Amorim’s press conference at Leeds United, where some have since taken greater note of the specific managers the Portuguese referenced. “I know my name isn’t [Thomas] Tuchel, [Antonio] Conte or [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager.”
Various sources now say these were the names that had been put to Amorim as an argument as to why he didn’t necessarily have the pedigree to speak in the way he had been.
Liam Rosenior's first signing?
Liam Rosenior is through the door at Chelsea, and already the club are reportedly weighing up a mammoth signing to strengthen his squad.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea are plotting a massive £135m move for Real Madrid’s Vincius Junior.
The Brazilian is not too happy in the Spanish capital under Xabi Alonso and is yet to agree an extension to his contract that runs until June 2027.
This could open up the possibility of a sale, with Los Blancos keen not to lose him for nothing in 18 months.
Real Madrid plot move for Man City star Rodri
Real Madrid are looking into a move for Spain midfielder Rodri, reports Marca.
But a deal for the 29-year-old won’t happen this month.
That’s because Madrid will wait until this summer, when Rodri will have just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.
Arsenal consider €60m offer for world-class forward
Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.
The Gunners are believed to be considering a €60m offer for the wide attacker as they are long-term admirers.
The club reportedly made contact over a possible move last summer and that interest hasn’t waned.
Spanish outlet Fichajes also add that Saudi club Al-Hilal are interested and may come closer to Real’s valuation of €65m.
Tottenham keen on Brazilian wonderkid
Tottenham have held talks with Santos over a deal for their highly rated Brazilian left-back Souza, according to Teamtalk.
The 19-year-old has also attracted interest from Newcastle, with Spurs therefore looking to tie up a deal quickly.
Spurs are hoping to get a deal over the line for an initial £8.7m, though that is around half of what Santos value him at.
No transfer plans for Sunderland
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris admitted that there were no plans to bring in more players during the next month.
Sunderland’s aim this season is to secure a spot in the top flight for 2025/26 having been promoted from the Championship last year.
They’s already secured 30 points and are in no immediate danger of relegation though there are 18 games left to play.
Before facing Tottenham yesterday, Le Bris was asked if he had any news on transfers and he said: "Nothing. I'm focused on the game only."
Southampton striker set for move to Bundesliga
Bundesliga club Hamburg are close to an agreement to sign striker Damion Downs on loan from Championship club Southampton, according to The Athletic.
The deal would contain an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
French defender Jeremy Jacquet interesting Europe's top clubs
Chelsea need to move swiftly to secure the signing of highly-rated Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.
According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all keeping an eye on Jacquet’s situation.
The 20-year-old is a France Under-21 international and has a contract with Rennes until 2029.
Eddie Howe shuts down Man United links
Eddie Howe has put an end to speculation surrounding his Newcastle future amid talk he could replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
He said: "Nothing has changed from my perspective. I'm 100 percent here, working as hard as I can, head down, ignoring all the stuff you guys (media) write - good or bad - because it's irrelevant.
"With my commitment to my work and my job, as long as I'm happy and able to express myself in the best way I can to help the team, nothing will change."
When asked if anything could tempt him away, he said: "No, not at this current time. As I said, the most important thing for me is happiness in the role, the relationships I have with the people around me.
"I'm very happy at the moment, and hopefully that stays for a long time."
Marcus Rashford's lifeline at Man United?
Manchester United’s decision to sack Ruben Amorim could provide Marcus Rashford a route back into the fold at Old Trafford, according to the Mirror.
Rashford is currently on loan after being iced out at United by Amorim, with this being his second consecutive temporary spell away after being shipped to Aston Villa in January last year.
Rashford is among a number of players reportedly with renewed hope of succeeding at Old Trafford, with the Daily Mail claiming the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee were all desperate to leave before Amorim’s dismissal.
