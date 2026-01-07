Transfer news live: Arsenal lead race for £60m forward, Liverpool get Guehi boost, Chelsea eye Vinicius Jr

Breaking News - Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are some of the early movers and shakers in the transfer market – though it’s Manchester United and Chelsea who have grabbed the headlines amid their managerial turnover.

Ruben Amorim was dismissed by the Red Devils less than 24 hours after his extraordinary rant following United’s 1-1 draw with Leeds. But as one manager left, another arrived as Chelsea confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach following the sacking of Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day.

This could be only the start of a busy January for both clubs, with United reported to be monitoring Carlos Baleba before Amorim’s dismissal, while there is talk of Chelsea plotting a stunning £125m move for Vinicius Jr as Rosenior’s first signing.

Big-money transfers and superstar moves are often few and far between during the winter window but there are already suggestions that this month could be different to the norm, with Manchester City looking most likely to secure a deal for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

That move – which it has been suggested will hit around the £65m mark – could be wrapped up in the coming days, and the usual suspects are also looking to make moves to improve their squads, with Liverpool considering Marc Guehi as well as a couple of star young defenders in Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Joel Ordonez.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton who has plenty of suitors in the Premier League including Liverpool while Arsenal are touted to reignite their long-standing interest in Los Blancos star Rodrygo.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below: