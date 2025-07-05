Transfer news live: Arsenal set deadline for Gyokeres deal, Man United facing exodus

Why Benjamin Sesko Is Perfect For Arsenal (And Why He's Not)

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They also have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and face competition from Tottenham. The Gunners continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, and it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and hope to bring in more reinforcements. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.

