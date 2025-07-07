The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal battle Sporting over Gyokeres fee, Man Utd want Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal have made a breakthrough on a Viktor Gyokeres deal and also finally confirmed Martin Zubimendi
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, having reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the striker and now just battling Sporting over the structure of the fee. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal on Sunday and a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and are also stunningly targeting released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
Barcelona turn attention back to Luis Diaz
Barcelona will consider turning their attention to Liverpool’s Luis Diaz after their top target Nico Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao, says Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool have already rejected some interest from Bayern Munich for Diaz and will probably try to keep hold of the forward’s services.
Man United chase Calvert-Lewin in shock move
File this under both ‘surprising transfer links’ and ‘more evidence of how far Man United have fallen’.
United are apparently making a shock move to sign released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after leaving Everton at the end of last month following the expiration of his contract.
As United juggle their finances, their trying to build a frontline on a budget and have apparently already reached out to the ex-England international.
Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’
Arsenal have finally confirmed the deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51m release clause.
Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.
Arsenal are in talks with Sporting over a move for Viktor Gyokeres, with a deal set to be concluded once a payment structure is agreed.
Sporting are looking for a total fee in region of £60-70m that would involve £10-15m of add-ons, that Arsenal are negotiating. If it goes that high, the English club are aiming for a kinder payment structure. Much of the discussion currently centres on how achievable the add-ons would be.
Mikel Arteta wanted a striker in before pre-season properly started, which is one reason for the sudden advancement. Arsenal’s football leadership had been involved in constructive discussion over whether to proceed with Gyokeres or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins a fallback, and it is understood that the difficulty of doing a deal for Sesko has ultimately swayed the decision.
