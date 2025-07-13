The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal given Gyokeres warning, agree Madueke and Chelsea target Donnarumma
Viktor Gyokeres has gone on strike and Arsenal have been given a warning by Sporting over the move
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. However, Gyokeres appears to be taking action over the impasse, with the Sweden striker having refused to show up to Sporting training, which has led to the Gunners being given a stark warning, while they have also been busy in agreeing a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.
Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, but despite triggering the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are now considering legal action over what they believe to be an illegal approach.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.
Alexander Isak's next club?
It looks like Newcastle will hold onto Alexander Isak this summer, with Champions League football and a possible title challenge if things fall the right way in front of Eddie Howe and the Magpies.
But long term, where is the Swede’s future? The bookies still think Liverpool is the logical next destination, be that next year or the year after potentially.
Liverpool - 13/8
Arsenal - 13/2
Barcelona - 9/1
Real Madrid - 22/1
PSG - 25/1
(via Betfair)
Bukayo Saka’s back-up or Gabriel Martinelli’s replacement? How Noni Madueke will fit in at Arsenal
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is on the verge of joining Arsenal in a deal worth around £50m.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given the green light to the deal for the 23-year-old, who has impressed in spells at Stamford Bridge.
Madueke regularly featured on the right wing for the Blues but, along with many other members of the squad, found continuity hard to come by, and he will leave with many fans thinking he never got the time to really show what he could do in west London.
Here, The Independent looks at how Madueke might fit into the Arsenal team, and whether we can expect the youngster to be a starting player right away.
Mohammed Kudus’s Tottenham transfer is the end result of West Ham’s spending disasters
There are times when West Ham fans may catch the sight of one of their finest former players in action for capital rivals and hear a chant about getting him half price. It involves an element of exaggeration: Declan Rice commanded a British record fee of £105m and even a brace of superlative free kicks against Real Madrid do not make him worth £210m.
And yet there could be a sequel of sorts, Hammers supporters casting more envious glances at another favourite found elsewhere in London. And if, as seems likely, Mohammed Kudus joins Tottenham for £55m, there may be greater reasons to think West Ham have sold him on the cheap. Certainly in the context of the Ghanaian’s talent and his outstanding, 14-goal debut campaign in England, if not the underwhelming, five-goal sophomore season.
But the fee is £30m below Kudus’ release clause and there have been moments, with an ability to spin or glide away from defenders, to finish clinically or spectacularly, when that £85m has looked a realistic valuation.
Three Premier League clubs want Ekitike
Eintracht Frankfurt are making a major push to keep Hugo Ekitike.
The Germans want to attack the Champions League and see the French forward as a vital part of that bid.
But Sky Sport Germany reports the Bundesliga club expects many offers to arrive soon for the former PSG star.
Liverpool is “a concrete option,’ while Newcastle and Manchester United remain keen.
Chelsea’s interest has cooled after signing João Pedro, with Ekitike likely to cost €100m.
Chelsea set Nicolas Jackson price tag amid Serie A interest
Chelsea have set an huge £100m price tag for Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson.
The Mail reports that the 24-year-old could be sold this summer, with AC Milan keen.
But the Blues value Jackson highly for his output, with 24 goals in 65 Premier League games, work rate and versatility to play in a number of different styles.
But with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro providing competition for places, Jackson could be sold at the right price.
Forest seek legal advice over Spurs' Gibbs-White approach
An extraordinary story coming out of Nottingham Forest – who’d have thought? – amid reports that the club are looking to sue Tottenham over their approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.
Gibbs-White was due to have a medical at Spurs today after the club triggered his £60m release clause. But Forest have reacted furiously to events and are seeking urgent legal advice to scupper the deal, reports The Telegraph.
Chelsea eye shock move for Donnarumma
Chelsea are considering a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma with his PSG future unclear.
L’Equipe reports that the Blues would be keen to bring in the Italy goalkeeper, with his contract set to expire in 2026.
Man United and Man City would also be keen if an extension cannot be agreed with the European champions.
Madueke to Arsenal imminent
Will Castle in New York has the details on Noni Madueke’s impending move to Arsenal.
“Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger has left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final,” Will writes.
Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.”
Speaking ahead of the final, Maresca said, “Noni is in contact with the new club and I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours.”
Jordan Henderson set for shock return to Premier League
In case you missed it... Jordan Henderson is set to return to England by signing for Brentford on a free transfer.
The former Liverpool captain left Ajax after deciding not to trigger a 12-month extension to his contract with the Dutch club.
And Brentford have moved for the 35-year-old as they look for a replacement for Christian Norgaard, who has joined Arsenal.
Henderson, who is likely to sign a two-year contract, is expected to have a medical before completing his move to Brentford, which he hopes will enable him to keep his place in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup.
Viktor Gyokeres tipped to fire goals in Premier League
“He always believed he’d play in the Premier League, it didn’t happen for him straight away,” former Coventry City team-mate, and current Charlton striker, Matt Godden tells Sky Sports.
“He increased his profile at Sporting. He’s come back a completely different animal, worked on his physical side.
“He deserves whatever he gets. Very driven, self-minded. Two or three defenders come, his mentality is he’ll run through all of you. He comes across a bit raw, but he’s improved.
“Now is the time to come to the Premier League, being the No 9 he is, he’s going into a team, all sorts of rumours, if he’s going there, they create chances for him.
“If they create chances for him, he will score, I’ll back him.”
