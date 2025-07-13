Transfer news live: Arsenal given Gyokeres warning, agree Madueke and Chelsea target Donnarumma

Arsenal have made official offer for Chelsea's Noni Madueke

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal's negotiations for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres have stalled over a difference in overall value and terms. However, Gyokeres appears to be taking action over the impasse, with the Sweden striker having refused to show up to Sporting training, which has led to the Gunners being given a stark warning, while they have also been busy in agreeing a deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Tottenham have been busy and have aggressively backed new manager Thomas Frank with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, but despite triggering the release clause for Morgan Gibbs-White, Nottingham Forest are now considering legal action over what they believe to be an illegal approach.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window but a subsequent deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been slow to develop, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho remain at the club despite pushing for a fresh start this summer.

