Transfer news live: Arsenal in advanced Gyokeres talks after major signing, Man Utd want Calvert-Lewin
Arsenal have made a breakthrough on a Viktor Gyokeres deal and also confirmed Martin Zubimendi on a big day for the club
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, with reports stating that they have reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the striker and are on the verge of an agreement with Sporting over the fee. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal on Sunday and a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.
Jadon Sancho off to Turin?
Various reports – mainly in Italy – are linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Juventus, with the Serie A giants seemingly interested in ideal worth around £25m.
It is stressed that Juve have not found a deal with Manchester United, though they have made positive contacts with Sancho’s camp.
Newcastle eye top Italian centre-back
Newcastle have switched their attention to signing Italy centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who has impressed for Atalanta.
The Times report that the 21-year-old defender could be available for £30m.
Man United chase Calvert-Lewin in shock move
File this under both ‘surprising transfer links’ and ‘more evidence of how far Man United have fallen’.
United are apparently making a shock move to sign released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to The Sun.
The 28-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after leaving Everton at the end of last month following the expiration of his contract.
As United juggle their finances, their trying to build a frontline on a budget and have apparently already reached out to the ex-England international.
Arsenal finally seal Martin Zubimendi deal in ‘huge moment’
Arsenal have finally confirmed the deal to sign midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.
The Spain international, 26, moves to the Emirates Stadium on a long-term deal after the Gunners reportedly triggered his £51m release clause.
Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi had previously been a target for Liverpool and was also linked with Real Madrid.
Nico Williams signs monster contract with Athletic Club
Nico Williams has signed an eight-year extension to his Athletic Bilbao contract which will take him through to 2035.
Williams was being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona but has committed to the Basque side.
There were two years remaining on his previous deal meaning his new contract is 10-years long. His release clause has also increased by 50 per cent
The forward said: "When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart.
"I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!"
Eze price revealed as Arsenal continue pursuit
Eberechi Eze, another Arsenal target, will not be sold for a price lower than £68m, it was reported earlier this week.
That is the value of the winger’s release cluase and Palace are unwilling to negotiate for less than that fee.
Arsenal are favourites to sign Eze this summer but there is also interest from Tottenham too.
The Gunners are figuring out the value of such a deal as signing Eze would affect their options to bring in a centre forward.
ICYMI: Kyle Walker completes shock Burnley deal
Kyle Walker has ended his eight-year stay at Manchester City by joining Burnley in a deal that could rise to £5m.
The 35-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Turf Moor and becomes Burnley’s ninth summer recruit as they look to bolster their squad after promotion.
Walker, who had a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, was one of City’s bigger earners and it is thought his departure will save them around £10m in wages.
Tottenham look to Koni de Winter
Tottenham could also bolster their centre-back options by attempting to sign Genoa centre-back Koni de Winter, according to TalkSport.
The Belgium defender is valued at around £22m but other clubs are also interested in the 23-year-old.
Zubimendi was a 'key target' for Arsenal
The pursuit of Zubimendi has been going on for more than a year, so Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was understandably relieved to get the deal over the line.
Berta said: “We are so happy to bring Martin to Arsenal and have a lot of pride in finalising this transfer. Martin was a key target for us and we all know that he is a perfect fit for our squad with the high quality he has.
“We welcome Martin and his family to the club. We look forward to him settling in with his teammates and are very excited to see him playing in an Arsenal shirt.”
Arsenal in advanced talks over Gyokeres.
More good news for Arsenal as there is finally movement on the Viktor Gyokeres saga. The Gunners appear to have been stuck in limbo for a while in their striker search but have made a breakthrough.
They have now reached an agreement with the player himself over personal terms and Gyokeres has informed Sporting he won’t return for pre-season training and doesn’t intend to discuss other options - his full focus is on the Arsenal move.
They still need to agree a fee with Sporting, which has been a stumbling block all summer, but they are said to be on the verge of an agreement with the club with a breakthrough made over the weekend
