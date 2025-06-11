The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool make Wirtz breakthrough, Man Utd’s swap deal, De Bruyne chooses club
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window has officially, briefly, shut after the first mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window closed last night at 7pm BST but that won’t stop clubs negotiating deals over the coming days, ahead of its reopening on 16 June – Club World Cup teams can register players for the knockout stages from then onwards.
So far this summer there has been plenty of activity in the Premier League with Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki among the biggest names to switch clubs.
Arsenal want to get in on the action and hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, and have walked away from a potential deal for AC Milan and France No 1 Mike Maignan before the Club World Cup.
Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers.
Manchester City have captured Ait-Nouri from Wolves, while also agreeing a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and signing Lyon’s Cherki.
And Liverpool have finally made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.
Breaking: Man City announce Reijnders transfer
Tijjani Reijnders has joined Manchester City for an initial €55m to give Pep Guardiola four signings this week.
The Netherlands international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium and joins Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli and Rayan Cherki in the new faces in Guardiola’s squad. All four were signed in time for the Club World Cup and could make their City debuts in the United States.
Full story:
Man City sign Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan in fourth summer transfer
Man United consider Osimhen swap deal
News from Italy, where a report in Gazetto dello Sport claims Manchester United are seriously considering a move for Victor Osimhen, with a plan to offer Joshua Zirkzee in a swap deal.
Zirkzee has become something of a cult hero at Old Trafford thanks to his committed style around the pitch, but he is yet to have a major impact in front of goal.
United’s primary striker target still appears to be Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, but they are exploring other options.
Napoli striker Osimhen spent the season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 37 goals in 41 appearances.
Arsenal face Sesko hurdle
To Arsenal now, and RB Leipzig are currently holding firm on receiving the full release clause for striker Benjamin Sesko, a figure which is now understood to exceed £65m.
Mikel Arteta has long-standing interest in the 21-year-old, having been pursuing him for well over a year, and has emerged as the top target this summer. Sesko wants to go to Arsenal and is energised by the prospect, with personal terms seen as no issue.
The primary issue right now is between the clubs. With some Leipzig contract terms having been activated over this season, Sesko's release clause has risen. The German club are currently determined to get full value, although that is offset by buying clubs being aware they are under greater pressure to sell than usual, due to a failure to qualify for the Champions League.
Kevin De Bruyne chooses to join Napoli
Another summer transfer storyline has been the future of Kevin De Bruyne and where he might go next after leaving Manchester City.
The midfielder has turned down lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia, MLS and elsewhere in Europe to accept a (probably still lucrative) offer from Napoli.
The Italian champions will sign De Bruyne, 33, to a two-year deal with an option for a further year.
Liverpool make Florian Wirtz breakthrough
The big news this morning is that Liverpool have finally come to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of Germany international Florian Wirtz.
After two failed bids, the clubs have settled on an overall package which could reach £127m, reports transfers badger Fabrizio Romano, although that figure is tied up in various add-on stipulations.
Wirtz has already agreed personal terms, so all that’s left is a medical and the contract will be signed.
Florian Wirtz will be a Liverpool player.
Transfer news – live
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the transfer window, which briefly SLAMMED SHUT last night ahead of the Club World Cup, and will reopen next week.
There’s plenty to get through this morning, so let’s get going...
