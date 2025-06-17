The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Mbeumo’s Man United decision, Arsenal battle for Gyokeres, Chelsea open winger talks
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Newcastle step up pursuit of Joao Pedro from Brighton
Newcastle meanwhile are edging closer to a deal for Joao Pedro from Brighton, with the Seagulls valuing their star forward at around £60m.
The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a switch to St James’ Park, even if the immovable presence of Alexander Isak means he would is shunted wide or deep in support of the Swede, rather than playing the role of main man.
Liverpool join Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle in race for Dibling
But Fofana is not the only winger on Chelsea’s radar. CaughtOffside reports that the Blues are in a multi-club race with Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and more for Southampton’s highly rated winger Tyler Dibling.
The 19-year-old made 33 appearances for Saints last season, and not many teenagers can claim to have already played a full Premier League season, albeit one that ended in relegation.
Dibling’s future remains unclear but it seems unlikely he will be in the Championship next season.
Chelsea open talks for Lyon winger Fofana
Chelsea have opened talks with Lyon for winger Malik Fofana, reports L’Equipe.
The 20-year-old is already a Belgian international and has established himself in Lyon’s first team.
To Merseyside now, where Everton appear to have sewn up the signature of Kyle Walker. It is being reported in a variety of places that the England full-back has signed a one-year contract to play at Everton’s new catchily named Hill-Dickinson Stadium under David Moyes next season.
Juventus join race for Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres’s future remains up in the air and now there is a new candidate to sign the Swede – Juventus.
The Mirror reports that Juve have already proposed an £11m-per-year contract for Gyokeres to sign up the striker, as they try to edge out Arsenal and Man United for the 27-year-old, who has been prolific in Portugal.
Arsenal are the only club known to have put forward a solid offer so far, but their proposal for a deal thought to be worth around £58m was rejected.
Mbeumo's mind is made up on summer move
We start with Bryan Mbeumo and the news that he has made a decision to join Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur.
That’s according to Sky Sports, who reports that Mbeumo would prefer a move to Old Trafford despite Spurs signing his former manager Thomas Frank, and despite Frank’s side having Champions League football next season.
But Mbeumo will still need United to meet Brentford’s valuation. Their first offer, of £45m + £10m add-ons, was swiftly rejected as the west London club seek a package worth more than £60m.
