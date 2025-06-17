Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Transfer news live: Mbeumo’s Man United decision, Arsenal battle for Gyokeres, Chelsea open winger talks

Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
,Richard Jolly,Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 17 June 2025 08:19 BST
Comments
FIFA Club World Cup: will CAF's African clubs upset the odds?

The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:

Newcastle step up pursuit of Joao Pedro from Brighton

Newcastle meanwhile are edging closer to a deal for Joao Pedro from Brighton, with the Seagulls valuing their star forward at around £60m.

The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a switch to St James’ Park, even if the immovable presence of Alexander Isak means he would is shunted wide or deep in support of the Swede, rather than playing the role of main man.

Joao Pedro is expected to leave the south coast
Joao Pedro is expected to leave the south coast (AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 08:19

Liverpool join Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle in race for Dibling

But Fofana is not the only winger on Chelsea’s radar. CaughtOffside reports that the Blues are in a multi-club race with Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and more for Southampton’s highly rated winger Tyler Dibling.

The 19-year-old made 33 appearances for Saints last season, and not many teenagers can claim to have already played a full Premier League season, albeit one that ended in relegation.

Dibling’s future remains unclear but it seems unlikely he will be in the Championship next season.

Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is being tracked by the biggest clubs in the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton winger Tyler Dibling is being tracked by the biggest clubs in the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 08:15

Chelsea open talks for Lyon winger Fofana

Chelsea have opened talks with Lyon for winger Malik Fofana, reports L’Equipe.

The 20-year-old is already a Belgian international and has established himself in Lyon’s first team.

Malick Fofana, centre, in training for Belgium earlier this month
Malick Fofana, centre, in training for Belgium earlier this month (Belga/AFP via Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 08:10

To Merseyside now, where Everton appear to have sewn up the signature of Kyle Walker. It is being reported in a variety of places that the England full-back has signed a one-year contract to play at Everton’s new catchily named Hill-Dickinson Stadium under David Moyes next season.

Walker played 16 games on loan at AC Milan
Walker played 16 games on loan at AC Milan (Getty Images)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 08:05

Juventus join race for Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres’s future remains up in the air and now there is a new candidate to sign the Swede – Juventus.

The Mirror reports that Juve have already proposed an £11m-per-year contract for Gyokeres to sign up the striker, as they try to edge out Arsenal and Man United for the 27-year-old, who has been prolific in Portugal.

Arsenal are the only club known to have put forward a solid offer so far, but their proposal for a deal thought to be worth around £58m was rejected.

Gyokeres is wanted across Europe
Gyokeres is wanted across Europe (AP)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 08:01

Mbeumo's mind is made up on summer move

We start with Bryan Mbeumo and the news that he has made a decision to join Manchester United over Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who reports that Mbeumo would prefer a move to Old Trafford despite Spurs signing his former manager Thomas Frank, and despite Frank’s side having Champions League football next season.

But Mbeumo will still need United to meet Brentford’s valuation. Their first offer, of £45m + £10m add-ons, was swiftly rejected as the west London club seek a package worth more than £60m.

Bryan Mbeumo is the subject of much speculation this summer
Bryan Mbeumo is the subject of much speculation this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 07:55

Transfer news live

Good morning and welcome as we track all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals.

Lawrence Ostlere17 June 2025 07:51

