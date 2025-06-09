The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man Utd make Gyokeres contact, Sesko close to Arsenal move, Reijnders completes medical
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open two more days between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders who has completed a medical and looks set to join Pep Guardiola’s side.
Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Man United raise bid for Mbeumo
Manchester United have submitted a new bid for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, with the latest offer is much closer to Brentford’s valuation of £60m.
United’s original bid of £45m and £10m in add-ons was rejected by the west London club, but they have wasted little time returning with a higher offer.
Jorginho joins Flamengo before Club World Cup
Italy midfielder Jorginho has joined Brazilian side Flamengo ahead of this month's Club World Cup, following a mutual termination of his contract with Arsenal, both clubs said.
Jorginho, whose Arsenal deal was set to expire at the end of the month, has joined Flamengo on a contract until July 2028.
The 33-year-old Brazil-born Italy international moved to North London from Chelsea in January 2023, making 78 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal.
Arsenal finished second to champions Liverpool in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season.
"We can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement with Jorginho to end his contract with immediate effect to become a free agent," Arsenal said in a statement late on Friday.
Inter explore £40m Hojlund transfer
If Gyokeres were to arrive at Old Trafford United will need to offload one of their strikers – most likely Rasmus Hojlund.
The forward is reported to be frustrated with his season, which yielded only 10 goals from 52 appearances, and is thought to be interested in a return to Serie A after leaving Atalanta two years ago.
Inter have made serious enquiries for the 22-year-old in a transfer expected to worth around £40m to United.
Man Utd given boost in pursuit of Gyokeres
Viktor Gyokeres is open to joining his former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
That’s according to TalkSport, who report that Sporting want £60m for the prolific striker, who has 97 goals in 102 games in Portugal.
Gyokeres is a wanted man, with Arsenal also interested in his signature and with Champions League football to offer, but United hope Amorim can persuade the Swede to move to Old Trafford.
And they will be buoyed by signs that the 27-year-old wants to join.
A potential stumbling block is the fact United can not offer European football this season which may give other interested clubs an advantage in negotiations.
Arsenal 'advancing' talks for Sesko
When is a transfer advancing and when is a transfer proceeding well?
Arsenal’s interest in Benjamin Sesko appears to be doing both, according to Fabrizio Romano.
A deal for the RB Leipzig striker, who will cost a huge sum, thought to be £75m, is thought to be edging closer.
Though no agreement is expected imminently.
Sky Sports in Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg believes this transfer will happen and is only a matter of time before being confirmed.
Liverpool offer £113m for Wirtz
We start with the news that Liverpool have launched a new record bid for Florian Wirtz, raising their offer to a club record £113m.
Bayer Leverkusen are believed to want £150m for the Germany international, who would prefer a move to Anfield.
Liverpool’s initial proposal came to £109m, including add-ons, but they have now submitted an improved offer with a greater guarantee of £100m.
Wirtz also attracted attention from Bayern Munich but told the German champions he wanted to go to Liverpool.
Wirtz switch to Liverpool faces new twist
Liverpool’s chase of Florian Wirtz faces an added layer of complication with FC Koln wading into the transfer, demanding they are paid what they are due from any lucrative sale Leverkusen.
Leverkusen poached the young Wirtz from local rivals Koln and BILD reports that Koln’s president, Werner Wolf, said he is out to get a slice of the £100m+ transfer fee.
“We are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it,” Wolf said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments