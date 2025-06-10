Transfer news live: Zubimendi to Arsenal twist on deadline day, Man Utd eye Gyokeres, Man City complete first signing

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Al Nassr

The transfer window has reached deadline day to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window closes at 7pm tonight, before re-opening on June 16 until September 1.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, amid reported interest from Real Madrid, and Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.

Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers. Captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City have made their first summer signing by completing a €37m (£31.6m) deal to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, while also agreeing a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.

