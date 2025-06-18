The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Sesko stumbling block, Everton poach Man United director, Chelsea lead Gittens race
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open once more following a short closure after its initial mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window has officially re-opened today, Monday 16 June, with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Arsenal make Sesko progress but stumbling block remains
Arsenal have reportedly “agreed personal terms” with their prime No 9 target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sport Bild via sportwitness, but there remains a major stumbling block in the shape of his huge price tag.
Sky Sports Germany reports that Leipzig are holding out for €80-100m (£68-86m), and Arsenal are reluctant to go that high. Even so, several reports have said the Gunners are preparing a first solid bid for the striker.
It is clearly a delicate operation, with Viktor Gyokeres waiting on hold to see how the situation progresses.
Newcastle United transfer news: Joao Pedro, Anthony Elanga, James Trafford and more
Having ended their trophy drought with Carabao Cup success last season, Newcastle United now have work to do in the transfer market.
With a return to the Champions League, the Magpies need to strengthen their squad to compete at the highest level.
Boss Eddie Howe has made it known that he is looking to work fast this summer, seemingly not wanting to repeat the sort of saga that saw Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace despite strong interest.
The Saudi-backed club have been without any major recruits over the past two seasons due to PSR rules, but could make a plunge in the summer market with a string of options already linked to the North East giants.
Here’s everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans:
Sancho will need to take pay cut to join Napoli
Sky Sports reports that Jadon Sancho is under consideration at Napoli, though the winger would need to take a significant pay cut if he were to join the Italian champions.
Napoli “will formally approach Man Utd if they believe a move is realistic”, and they have reportedly been in touch with Sancho’s representatives over personal terms.
United are said to prefer a permanent sale to any other type of deal, and it is thought their valuation is around £25m.
Celta Vigo striker set for Wolves move
BBC Sport reports that Celta Vigo attacker Fer Lopez is “due to have a medical at Wolves” ahead of a £19m move to Molineux.
The 21-year-old only made his senior debut in October 2024 but scored four goals in 20 appearances last season, and is able to play in a range of roles across the forward line.
Bournemouth sign Kerkez replacement
Bournemouth have a new left-back as a replacement for the seemingly-departing Milos Kerkez as they’ve brought in Adrien Truffert from Rennes.
The 23-year-old has joined on a five-year-deal with reports suggesting a €13.5m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause to Rennes.
The 21-year-old Kerkez was hugely impressive for the Cherries this term and looks set to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £45m, although his departure had been contingent on Bournemouth confirming the Truffert deal.
Premier League clubs handed ultimatum over Ekitike?
Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea handed ultimatum over Ekitike
Man United could be in for the £85m-rated Hugo Ekitke from Eintracht Frankfurt and they have now entered talks with the club about signing him.
There has been no formal bid yet, according to Sky Sports, but United are exploring the conditions of a deal and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.
Ruben Amorim’s side are in the market for a striker regardless of what happens with the Rasmus Hojlund situation - with Serie A sides in for him but the Dane keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford.
Chelsea and Liverpool also want Ekitke, but Frankfurt insist the asking price is €100m, if it’s not met, then the 22-year-old will stay in Germany, reports Sport Bild.
Every Premier League club’s first five fixtures 2025/26 – and who has the hardest start
The biggest news of the morning as the 2025/26 Premier League fixture list was released...
The Premier League fixtures have been released for the new 2025/26 season and already fans will be debating who has been given a helping hand by the fixture computer and who has been given the short straw.
Yes, they all play each other twice, but when you want your club to get off to a flying start, a friendly looking fixture list certainly helps.
Arsenal can certainly lay claim to the most difficult start, with away trips to Manchester United and Liverpool in their first five fixtures, amid home ties against newly promoted Leeds, last season’s relevation Nottingham Forest and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
But perhaps Man United’s is even tougher, with top-four finishers Arsenal, City and Chelsea all in their first five games, alongside an away trip to Fulham and a home game against newcomers Burnley.
Who has the hardest start? Every Premier League club’s first five fixtures in 2025/26
Chelsea transfer round-up
Chelsea may be in the United States competing in the Fifa Club World Cup, but their transfer business has not slowed down.
Enzo Maresca’s side are preparing for a jaunt into the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the English top-flight and winning the Conference League in a busy term.
They have work to do in the summer with Jadon Sancho returning to Old Trafford and a bulking of the squad needed in some areas to provide the quality demanded by Europe’s elite club competition.
There is no shortage of funds at Stamford Bridge, with big-money moves a constant fixture of recent transfer windows, and this summer is set to be no different.
Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s summer transfer plans:
Chelsea transfer news: Malik Fofana, Jamie Gittens, Mike Maignan and more
Zabarnyi agrees personal terms with PSG
Another defender who could be headed for the exit at Bournemouth is Ilya Zabarnyi.
The 22-year-old Ukrainian centre-back has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Fabrizio Romano.
PSG and Bournemouth are discussing a potential fee, with talks underway but no agreement sealed yet.
Man City enter a new era at Club World Cup and two arrivals hold the key
Ahead of tonight’s opening match in the Club World Cup for City...
In December, Real Madrid won the inaugural Intercontinental Cup. The implications for Manchester City were indirect but it does mean that, on a technicality, they enter the Club World Cup as defending champions. An expanded competition can seem a new one: under the old format, the last final – officially, anyway, given Real’s win over Pachuca came in a rebranded competition – was City’s 4-0 walloping of Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.
It was City’s fifth trophy of 2023. It is not the only reason it feels like a different time. One of the goals came from Phil Foden, then on fire. Julian Alvarez bookended the scoring with a brace, but he now leads the line for Atletico Madrid. The silverware was lifted by Kyle Walker, but the captain isn’t even part of the squad City are taking to the United States after spending the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan. Jack Grealish, who started against Fluminense, didn’t make the plane this summer either.
Whatever the competition is called, there was the sense that, 18 months ago, City were entitled to call themselves the world’s best. Hindsight shows it was one of the last triumphs of a team; they won that season’s Premier League but even men as perceptive as Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain failed to notice the evidence of decline until it was too late.
