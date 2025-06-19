The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Sesko agent speaks out on Arsenal ‘agreement’, Isak on Liverpool radar, Man Utd’s Mbeumo bid
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their priority as talks continue over a deal with Sesko’s agent clarifying the situation. Also, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen though rumours abound that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and a third bid is reportedly coming soon. Mbeumo would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Sesko's agent clarifies Arsenal transfer situation
Benjamin Sesko’s agent, Elivis Basanovic, says rumours that RB Leipzig are being pressured lower their asking price for the forward are ‘rubbish’.
Basanovic made clear that the German club and Sesko have a respected relationship and are both aware of the other’s priorities.
Those, of course, being: Sesko’s desire to move to Arsenal and Leipzig wanting to negotiate the best price for him.
Leipzig are open to letting Sesko leave and the forward has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners.
"We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100 per cent convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it.
“Even if there may be - or will be - a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig.”
Gyokeres talks with current club Sporting collapse
Viktor Gyokeres has refused to engage in more talks over his future with current club Sporting CP, according to Record in Portugal, as he believes the club are reneging on a verbal agreement to sell him for offers at around £50m.
Arsenal have seen an offer rejected for the Swedish striker, while Manchester United and Juventus are also known to be interested in his services. But Gyokeres is reported as feeling frustrated with the Sporting hierarchy over their handling of the situation.
He posted on Instagram last week: "There is a lot of talks at the moment, most of it is false. I will speak when the time is right."
Arsenal make Sesko progress but stumbling block remains
Arsenal have reportedly “agreed personal terms” with their prime No 9 target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sport Bild via sportwitness, but there remains a major stumbling block in the shape of his huge price tag.
Sky Sports Germany reports that Leipzig are holding out for €80-100m (£68-86m), and Arsenal are reluctant to go that high. Even so, several reports have said the Gunners are preparing a first solid bid for the striker.
It is clearly a delicate operation, with Viktor Gyokeres waiting on hold to see how the situation progresses.
Sancho will need to take pay cut to join Napoli
Sky Sports reports that Jadon Sancho is under consideration at Napoli, though the winger would need to take a significant pay cut if he were to join the Italian champions.
Napoli “will formally approach Man Utd if they believe a move is realistic”, and they have reportedly been in touch with Sancho’s representatives over personal terms.
United are said to prefer a permanent sale to any other type of deal, and it is thought their valuation is around £25m.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments