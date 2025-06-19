Maresca admits to 'strange' empty stadium in Chelsea win

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their priority as talks continue over a deal with Sesko’s agent clarifying the situation. Also, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical later this week after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen though rumours abound that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and a third bid is reportedly coming soon. Mbeumo would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: