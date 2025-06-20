The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Wirtz taking Liverpool medical, Mbeumo’s shock Man Utd U-turn, Arsenal eye Chelsea star
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Liverpool are giving Florian Wirtz his medical today after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and the move could be rubber-stamped ahead of the weekend. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen though rumours abound that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar.
Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and are apparently eyeing Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Sancho will need to take pay cut to join Napoli
Sky Sports reports that Jadon Sancho is under consideration at Napoli, though the winger would need to take a significant pay cut if he were to join the Italian champions.
Napoli “will formally approach Man Utd if they believe a move is realistic”, and they have reportedly been in touch with Sancho’s representatives over personal terms.
United are said to prefer a permanent sale to any other type of deal, and it is thought their valuation is around £25m.
Arsenal eye Chelsea star Noni Madueke as Enzo Maresca responds
Chelsea and England winger Noni Madueke is being linked with Arsenal as the Gunners look to improve their forward options this summer.
Madueke is seen as the ideal wing complement to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka but Blues boss Enzo Maresca has poured cold water on the speculation, insisting Chelsea have no plans on selling him.
Speaking at the Club World Cup, Maresca told reporters: "Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season."
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free
Mbeumo does Man Utd U-turn
Manchester United remain confident of sealing a deal for Bryan Mbeumo but a new update could have thrown a spanner in the works, with the Brentford star said to have done a U-turn on an Old Trafford move.
The word all along has been that the player himself prefers a move to United but journalist Duncan Castles has said on The Transfers Podcast, that Tottenham could now be viewed as a more attractive option for the 25-year-old.
Should both teams submit offers worth £70m, Brentford's reported asking price, it's suggested that Spurs could win the battle thanks to the prospect on Champions League football and reuniting with Thomas Frank.
Are Liverpool targeting Isak?
With much of the rest of the squad seemingly in top shape ahead of 2025/26, Liverpool continue to be linked with a range of strikers.
Alexander Isak has been touted as the club’s “dream” target, though with Newcastle having qualified for the Champions League it is seen as unlikely that they let their star player leave.
Nevertheless, Reds fans can hope – Isak has transformed into one of the best strikers in world football in recent months, and his signature would certainly make Liverpool favourites for back-to-back league titles (and probably a European Cup to add to it).
Arsenal agree to pay more than release clause for Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and have agreed to pay the Spanish club more than the player’s €60m release clause.
Fabrizio Romano says that is because Sociedad have allowed the Gunners to fund the transfer in installments rather than an upright payment.
Both clubs are happy with the deal and the necessary next steps, such as a medical for the midfielder, will take place soon.
Florian Wirtz in England for Liverpool medical ahead of £116m move
Florian Wirtz has landed in England for his Liverpool medical ahead of a British record £116m move to the club.
Liverpool came to a verbal agreement with Bayer Levekusen on Wednesday evening after seeing three bids turned down, with a fourth and final offer worth an initial £100m plus add-ons being accepted.
He landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday afternoon, from where he will travel to Merseyside to finalise a deal, with a medical penned in for today
Wirtz arrives in England for Liverpool medical ahead of £116m move
Arsenal make Sesko progress but stumbling block remains
Arsenal have reportedly “agreed personal terms” with their prime No 9 target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sport Bild via sportwitness, but there remains a major stumbling block in the shape of his huge price tag.
Sky Sports Germany reports that Leipzig are holding out for €80-100m (£68-86m), and Arsenal are reluctant to go that high. Even so, several reports have said the Gunners are preparing a first solid bid for the striker.
It is clearly a delicate operation, with Viktor Gyokeres waiting on hold to see how the situation progresses.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments