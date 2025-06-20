Transfer news live: Wirtz taking Liverpool medical, Mbeumo’s shock Man Utd U-turn, Arsenal eye Chelsea star

Guardiola accepts Lewis red card in Club World Cup win

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are giving Florian Wirtz his medical today after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and the move could be rubber-stamped ahead of the weekend. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen though rumours abound that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar.

Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and are apparently eyeing Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.

You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below: