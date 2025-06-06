The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Gyokeres gives Man United boost, Arsenal shortlist revealed, Wirtz to Liverpool twist
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Arsenal's transfer hit-list 'revealed'
Sky Sports, meanwhile, suggest that Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is on a transfer shortlist as an ambitious Arsenal eye several statement signings.
Nico Williams, Leroy Sane and Rogers are also said to be under consideration as Mikel Arteta seeks a new left winger to complement Bukayo Saka, entrenched on the opposite side.
Arsenal add Morgan Rogers to list of targets
Arsenal’s hunt for forward resources continues apace, with The Times reporting that Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is now on their list of targets. A deal for the England international would not come cheap, of course...
Luis Diaz admits he's talking to other clubs
Luis Diaz has revealed that his representatives are talking with other clubs.
Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona for the Colombia winger and have insisted he is not for sale.
And Diaz said he is happy at Anfield and does not want to leave – but is considering alternatives in case Liverpool do not give him the right offer for a new deal.
The former Porto winger’s contract expires in 2027, though he said he is content to stay at Anfield for the next two years.
Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.
“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”
Wirtz switch to Liverpool faces new twist
Liverpool’s chase of Florian Wirtz faces an added layer of complication with FC Koln wading into the transfer, demanding they are paid what they are due from any lucrative sale Leverkusen.
Leverkusen poached the young Wirtz from local rivals Koln and BILD reports that Koln’s president, Werner Wolf, said he is out to get a slice of the £100+ transfer fee. “We are looking into it. We know what we are entitled to and will fight for it,” Wolf said.
Man Utd given boost in pursuit of Gyokeres
We start with the news that Viktor Gyokeres is open to joining his former manager Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.
That’s according to TalkSport, who report that Sporting want £60m for the prolific striker, who has 97 goals in 102 games in Portugal.
Gyokeres is a wanted man, with Arsenal also interested in his signature and with Champions League football to offer, but United hope Amorim can persuade the Swede to move to Old Trafford.
And they will be buoyed by signs that the 27-year-old wants to join.
Transfer news live
Hello and welcome along as we follow another day in what has turned into a busy transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup, which begins next week.
