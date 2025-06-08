The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool’s new Wirtz bid, Arsenal’s Sesko talks and Man City near deal
Follow all the latest transfer news and done deals ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is open for a shortened period between 1 June and 10 June to enable transfers to be made ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup.
Manchester United have began their needed rebuild after a disastrous season, and have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, with Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The captain Bruno Fernandes also provided a boost by turning down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City, meanwhile, have agreed a fee to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Liverpool have also been busy putting in a club-record bid for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Brentford. The Reds also wrapped up a deal to bring Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield by triggering his £29.5m release clause.
Arsenal, meanwhile, may have hit a snag in their attempted addition of Martin Zubimendi but Mikel Arteta has sanctioned talks with RB Leipzig over striker Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing pursuit for a No 9.
Manchester City close in on Rayan Ait-Nouri
Manchester City are seemingly on the verge of securing a new left-back, with a deal for Rayan Ait-Nouri expected to be done in the coming days after agreement was reached with Wolves over a fee. That figure is expected to be around the £31m mark.
Another day dawns with this truncated temporary transfer window rolling on towards Tuesday’s (sort of) deadline day. We’ll have all the latest rumours, done deals and speculation as it comes in throughout.
Why Frank is right for Spurs
It is the kind of story that has got around the Premier League, and explains why so many wealthy clubs have considered Thomas Frank. Earlier this season, the Brentford coach was having a chat with Fabian Hurzeler, and enthusing about Brighton’s style of play.
“I’d love to play like this,” Frank said, before smiling. “I’d need another £100m, though.”
If that sounds self-indulgent, and like a manager who can only play a certain way if he is given sufficient money, it isn’t. It is really testament to the job he has done without money. After Brentford got promoted in 2020-21, they had by far the lowest wage bill in the Premier League for the next two seasons. Figures of £68m and £99m should have sent them straight back down, in a way we’ve seen with so many other promoted clubs.
Frank instead established Brentford in the Premier League, making them a fixture. It’s hardly as if other clubs are queuing up for their players, either, in the way they are with Bournemouth. He has made them so much better than the sum of their parts, and it is why Tottenham Hotspur are actively pursuing him.
Why Thomas Frank is exactly the right manager for Tottenham
Ronaldo's future up in the air
Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not play at the upcoming Club World Cup after turning down offers from participating teams.
The 40-year-old's contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, who have not qualified for the tournament in the United States, expires at the end of June.
Earlier this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino raised the prospect of Portugal captain Ronaldo joining one of the sides involved in the competition, which starts next Saturday.
But speaking ahead of his country's Nations League final against Spain on Sunday evening in Munich, the forward said: "I will not be at the Club World Cup.
"Some teams reached out to me. Some made sense and others did not, but you can't try and do everything. You can't catch every ball."
Ronaldo's club future remains unclear.
He posted "this chapter is over" on social media following Al-Nassr's final league game of the season in May.
However, according to reports, he could agree a new deal to remain with the club he joined from Manchester United in 2023.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo revealed a decision on his future was "almost final".
Stoke sign Thomas from Huddersfield
Wales winger Sorba Thomas has joined Stoke on a three-year contract.
The 26-year-old arrives at the Potters from Huddersfield where he provided 29 assists and scored seven goals in 112 Championship starts.
A Terriers statement revealed that Thomas had joined Stoke for a "significant undisclosed fee".
Thomas spent last season on loan with Ligue 1 outfit Nantes and has played a key part for Wales since making his senior debut in 2021, including creating two goals in their 3-1 win over Kazakhstan in March.
Stoke sporting director Jon Walters told the club website: "Sorba is a player we have admired for some time and someone whose services are very much in demand, so we are delighted to welcome him as our first summer signing.
"He's got a strong physical profile, works tirelessly out of possession and technically he brings real quality, especially with his delivery into the box, which is a standout part of his game.
"James Rowberry has worked with him closely in the Wales setup, so we know exactly what he'll bring on and off the pitch.
"At 26, with Championship and international experience behind him, we believe there's more to come with us at Stoke City."
Liverpool sign Hungarian goalkeeper
Liverpool have signed goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia.
The 20-year-old Hungary Under-21 international completed a medical before putting pen to paper at the AXA Training Centre.
Pecsi made 30 appearances for second-placed Puskas in the Hungarian top flight this season, with his performances earning him a nomination for the 2025 Golden Boy award.
Pecsi's arrival follows the departure of number two Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.
Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is soon to join from Valencia, is set to fill that role next season while Vitezslav Jaros made two appearances for the Reds during the 2024-25 campaign.
Crystal Palace eye £45m Sporting star
Crystal Palace are keen on signing Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande, reports the Telegraph.
The Eagles, fresh from winning the FA Cup and with a potential European campaign after qualifying for the Europa League, have targeted the Ivory Coast international.
Rated at £45m, Diamande would be an expensive acquisition but could bring quality should Marc Guehi depart, with the England international’s contract set to expire in 2026.
Wilson in talks to stay at Newcastle
Callum Wilson has entered into talks to extend his stay with Newcastle.
The striker arrived on Tyneside from Bournemouth in 2020 and has made 130 appearances for the Magpies, including 22 last season as the team lifted the Carabao Cup and secured Champions League football.
Both Wilson and goalkeeper John Ruddy are out of contract at the end of June and Newcastle confirmed that discussions have begun with the pair about their futures at the club and the possibility of new deals.
The Magpies also announced that Jamal Lewis will leave in the summer following the expiration of his contract, while Lloyd Kelly's loan at Juventus will become permanent on June 30.
Arsenal consider Kepa Arrizabalaga move to back up David Raya
Sticking on goalkeepers, Arsenal are looking into a potential deal to sign Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The Spanish goalkeeper has a £5m release clause, reports Sky Sport Italia.
Kepa spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and has one more year on his deal at Stamford Bridge.
Kepa would provide competition and cover for David Raya.
Liverpool poised to sign Hungarian youngster
Liverpool look close to striking a deal for 20-year-old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.
The Reds would pay a fee to make Pecsi the record sale for Hungarian club Puskas Akademia.
The player has agreed to join Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the final hurdle an exact fee between the clubs.
