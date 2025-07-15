The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal eye Eze after Gyokeres medical, Liverpool target Isak plus Ekitike, Man United want Rios
Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in negotiations. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Tottenham’s window sprung into life last week with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, though Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against them over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White.
Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Barcelona only want loan move for Rashford
This is possibly Marcus Rashford’s best route out of Old Trafford but is seemingly a long way off.
Barcelona are interested in the forward and Rashford wants to go to the Spanish giants.
However, his huge wages are a real problem and Barcelona only want a loan move for the 27-year-old while Manchester United want to sell him permanently.
Little progress is being made and Barcelona have not made an official enquiry just yet.
Noni Madueke leaves Club World Cup camp to complete Arsenal move, Enzo Maresca confirms
An update on Noni Madueke from Will Castle in New York:
Enzo Maresca has all but confirmed Noni Madueke’s imminent switch Arsenal after revealing that the winger left the Chelsea camp ahead of the Club World Cup final.
Madueke looks set to become the latest player to swap blue for red in London after a £48.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, with Chelsea giving him permission to undergo a medical.
Liverpool interested in Isak & Ekitike
While Newcastle are rumoured to be holding an interest in Hugo Ekitike, it was Liverpool who were originally linked with the Frenchman a month ago and The Athletic reports that the Premier League champions are still keeping tabs on him.
Arne Slot’s side want to sign a top striker and though their dream target is Alexander Isak, the difficulty in doing that deal means they may need to look elsewhere.
Newcastle are working on a deal with around €75m to sign Ekitike, and though they maintain that they would be signing him to play alongside Isak, that move could open the door for the Swedish striker’s exit.
Plenty to keep an eye on at St James’ Park and Anfield then.
Arsenal still chasing Eze
Arsenal are still interested in Ebere Eze, with Mikel Arteta keen on the Palace playmaker. The club are set to approach Palace over a deal soon.
The 27-year-old has a £68million release clause, though Arsenal are expected to try and negotiate a deal at a lower price point.
Eze, who scored eight goals and got eight assists for the Eagles in the Premier League last season, is not believed to be deterred by Arsenal’s move for Noni Madueke.
Liverpool linked to Mateta
According to reports in France, Liverpool have made contact with Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, with the club holding talks with the striker’s representatives in Paris.
The suggested fee for the 28-year-old is between the £43m-£52m mark.
Gyokeres agreement reached with fee decided
Arsenal have agreed a £63.5m fee with Sporting for the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres, according to The Athletic.
They say that £54.9m of that fee will be paid up front, with the remaining £8.6m made up of future add-ons.
Gyokeres' agent waived their fee in order to force the move through after a long-running dispute with Sporting.
Personal details had previously been agreed between the striker and Arsenal with Gyokeres set to sign a five-year contract. Expect movement on this transfer in the next couple of days.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live transfer news blog.
This blog will bring you all the latest transfer news and rumours from around the world’s top leagues, as fans wait for updates on the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Bryan Mbeumo.
We’ll have all the latest updates right here.
