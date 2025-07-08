The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal take key step towards Gyokeres deal, Liverpool latest, Mbeumo update
Arsenal are edging closer to a Viktor Gyokeres deal as Man United re-open negotiations over Bryan Mbeumo
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.
Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, having reached a complete agreement on personal terms with the striker and now just battling Sporting over the structure of the fee. Sporting director Andrea Berta flew to Lisbon to try and get things over the line. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and they have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.
Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They have re-opened negotiations with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and are also stunningly targeting released Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga with a deal near.
‘Extraordinary’ Luka Modric to join AC Milan after leaving Real Madrid
Real Madrid's Luka Modric will join AC Milan after the Club World Cup, the Serie A club's newly-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.
The move means the 39-year-old midfielder, who announced in May that he would be leaving Madrid after the Club World Cup, will bring his 13-year spell at the Spanish giants to a close.
"Modric will arrive in August. He is an extraordinary player," Allegri said in his first press conference as Milan manager.
Arsenal suffer blow in Rodrygo pursuit
We reported yesterday that Arsenal face stiff competition to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer with Paris Saint-Germain entering the fray.
But now Spanish website Defensa Central say that Real Madrid have agreed agree to Rodrygo’s move to PSG - that being having Vitinha be included in the deal, as he is a player that Xabi Alonso is targeting.
Berta heads to Lisbon for face-to-face talks over Gyokeres deal
Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held face-to-face talks with Sporting in Portugal he tries to get a deal over the line for striker Viktor Gyokeres.
The Independent have reported that a deal set to be concluded once a payment structure is agreed.
Sporting are looking for a total fee in region of £60-70m that would involve £10-15m of add-ons, that Arsenal are negotiating. If it goes that high, the English club are aiming for a kinder payment structure. Much of the discussion currently centres on how achievable the add-ons would be.
Well-placed BBC sources have now indicated that Berta flew to the Portuguese capital towards the end of last week for key discussions with Sporting counterparts. It is unclear if he returned to London over the weekend, but Berta's Portugal trip provides a clear indication towards the level of Arsenal's desire to finalise a deal quickly for Gyokeres.
Bryan Mbeumo to Man United update
Things have slowed on the Mbeumo to Man United front but here’s an update, of sorts, from Fabrizio Romano.
Romano says talks are set to continue this week and United remain determined to get a deal done.
There is no agreement with Brentford yet but Mbeumo wants to move to Old Trafford and United are working to make that happen.
Idrissa Gueye signs new deal as Everton continue to keep core intact
Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a new one-year contract with Everton with the option of a further year that could take him up towards his 38th birthday.
The 35-year-old midfielder, who was voted Everton’s player of last season by both their supporters and his fellow players, follows captain Seamus Coleman and centre-backs Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite in signing new deals.
It also means that, with Coleman and Keane, Everton have kept three of their out-of-contract players, even as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin chose to move on and Ashley Young was released.
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran joins new club after just six months in Saudi Arabia
Former Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has agreed a loan move to Fenerbahce just six months after joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
Duran, who has scored three goals in 17 appearances for the Colombian national side, headed to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth £71m in January, but will relocate again to Istanbul to link up with Jose Mourinho’s side.
