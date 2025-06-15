The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal’s Gyokeres bid, Robertson to leave Liverpool and Man United continue Mbeumo chase
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window is about to re-open after shutting following its mini-opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will officially re-open on Monday (16 June) and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.
Liverpool are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, will make Wirtz their club-record signing after agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen. However, they may well lose left-back stalwart Andy Robertson, with Atletico Madrid circling.
Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, who would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Tottenham Hotspur even as Thomas Frank takes charges in north London – though Spurs want Mbeumo and teammate Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker. However, the Gunners have reportedly submitted an offer for another dorward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Gyokeres prefers Arsenal, says report
More on Viktor Gyokeres, who Portuguese outlet Record reports has made clear he will not be joining Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
Arsenal is claimed to be his preferred destination, with the promise of Champions League football and life in London both key in luring the Swede.
He would be a fantastic signing for any club, having scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting CP.
Wissa and Mbeumo on Spurs list
Some Tottenham news this morning, with the Guardian reporting they are keen to sign not just Bryan Mbeumo but also his partner in crime Yoane Wissa.
The duo were excellent this season for Brentford under manager Thomas Frank, who replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs this week.
Frank wants to bring the duo, but Brentford will be reluctant to sell both of their star attackers in the same summer.
Arsenal submit bid for Sporting striker Gyokeres
There have been conflicting statements from Viktor Gyokeres’ camp and his club regarding potential fees for a move away and Arsenal have officially joined the race with a first bid.
The Gunners have reportedly submitted a first concrete offer of £46.8m with up to £8.5m in add-ons for the 27-year-old Swede.
He has also been linked with a move to Man United but Arsenal may prove the more attractive destination – that is, if they don’t end up signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.
Inside Liverpool’s record Florian Wirtz deal – and how they can afford it
German superstar Florian Wirtz is set to join Liverpool in a deal that could see him become the most expensive player ever signed by a Premier League club.
The 22-year-old, who has become one of the most coveted players in world football during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, was a target for Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, though Arne Slot’s side quickly moved to the front of the race for his signature.
Leverkusen had wanted €150m, or £126m, and previously rejected two bids from the Premier League champions. But Liverpool have agreed to sign Wirtz for an initial £100m, potentially rising to £116m, making him their club-record signing.
But why has the German picked Liverpool as his next club, and when will the deal be finalised?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments