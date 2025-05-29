The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make Gyokeres decision after Zubimendi breakthrough, Man United to sign Cunha
Follow all the latest transfer news ahead of the summer window
The transfer window is almost open with the Club World Cup creating an emergency, short-term window — though clubs not involved in the new Fifa tournament are still pushing ahead with plans to strengthen this summer.
Manchester United have an awful lot of work to do in the window after a disastrous season, and Matheus Cunha appears to be the first one through the door, with Wolves set to bank more than £60m for the Brazilian forward. There could also be exits from Old Trafford, though, with captain Bruno Fernandes among those being linked with moves away.
Liverpool are ready to go from strength to strength after winning the Premier League title, with a new striker perhaps on the wish list as right-back Jeremie Frimpong nears a switch to help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. A forward to monitor could be Hugo Ekitike, who is also a Chelsea target, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker one of the hottest properties in European football.
Arsenal, meanwhile, look to be close to their first addition with Martin Zubimendi set for a medical.
Arsenal linked with Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is out of contract at Bayern Munich, and could well be on his way back to the Premier League. The German has already been linked with Tottenham and The Times now report that Arsenal are also showing interest.
Newcastle eye Premier League pair to bolster squad
Could Newcastle raid a couple of Premier League rivals to bolster their squad? The Telegraph mention interest in both Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
Real Madrid join chase for Florian Wirtz
The battle for Florian Wirtz could be one that runs and runs all summer - though a pretty persuasive suitor appears to have joined the list of interested parties. AS in Spain suggest that Real Madrid are hoping that the Bayer Leverkusen creator will follow Xabi Alonso to the Spanish capital.
Atletico Madrid target big-money deal for Spurs defender?
Atletico Madrid are poised to open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a move for Cristian Romero.
Sky Sports report that the Spanish capital club would like the Argentine defender, but Spurs, now with Champions League football next season after winning the Europa League, will quote €70m (£58.7m) for the World Cup winner.
Villarreal's Alex Baena is another target for Atleti, who are only willing to part with €45m (£37.7m) for Romero.
Arsenal set high price for Viktor Gyokeres
The Guardian report that interested clubs have been set a fee of €80m (£67m) for Viktor Gyokeres, with Arsenal among those expected to enter the market for the Sporting striker.
The club’s vice-president, Francisco Zenha, recently told the Portuguese media that he is yet to receive an offer for Gyokeres, who is heavily coveted.
The Athletic add that Gyokeres is preferred by Arsenal over Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, who is reportedly valued at £93m by the German club.
The hard decisions Aston Villa now face after transfer gamble backfires
It appears Marcus Rashford will not be staying at Aston Villa, then - and Unai Emery’s side look to have a bit of a quandary after missing out on Champions League football, as Richard Jolly explores.
Marcus Rashford to Barcelona?
Marcus Rashford could move to Barcelona this summer with Aston Villa failing to meet the clause to make his loan from Manchester United permanent.
Rashford’s agent has begun talks with Barcelona director Deco in Spain, reports the Mail.
Rashford has three years remaining on his contract and is unlikely to play for United again after falling out of favour under Ruben Amorim. Rashford, 27, has wages worth £315,000 per week and United are likely to accept a fee of around £40m.
Manchester City targeting Cherki or Gibbs-White for No 10 role
Telegraph Sport report that Manchester City are eyeing Lyon’s Rayan Cherki, who has confirmed he will leave the club this summer.
The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause of around £20-25 million, and signing him would provide City with a cheaper but similar talent to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, whose hefty fee has reportedly dampened enthusiasm for him at the Etihad.
But Cherki isn’t the only No 10 that Man City are considering, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the club are also interested in Morgan Gibbs-White.
The 25-year-old has starred in Nottingham Forest’s remarkable season that culminated in a Conference League spot and an FA Cup semi-final. He could end up being a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.
DONE DEAL! Bayern Munich tie up Tah
News from Bavaria of a signing, with Bayern Munich moving for free agent Jonathan Tah. The experienced defender will provide another option at the back for Vincent Kompany next season.
Chelsea identify top striker target after Champions League boost
There was success in the Conference League final for Chelsea last night, and it appears the club may have identified their top target up front in Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike - though there could well be competition for the Frenchman. Miguel Delaney has more.
