The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Liverpool ramp up Isak approach, Gyokeres to Arsenal delayed, Bayern push for Diaz
Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke are closing in on moves to Arsenal this window
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
And the biggest move of the window could be about to happen, with Liverpool starting talks with Newcastle over a potential £120m move for Alexander Isak, according to The Athletic. The Reds have also rejected a £58.5m bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz though the Bundesliga champions are said to be preparing a second offer for the winger.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are now in the process of completing a move for the Sweden striker after a breakthrough in talks. It has been similar news regarding Noni Madueke too, with the Chelsea winger undergoing his medical over the weekend.
Tottenham’s window sprung into life last week with a deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, though Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against them over what they believe could be an illegal approach for Morgan Gibbs-White. Manchester United continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo after securing Matheus Cunha from Wolves, though there remains plenty of focus on outgoings as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho near the exit door.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Wolves signing Club World Cup star
Wolves are closing in on the signing of Fluminense forward Jhon Arias.
The two clubs have reportedly agreed a deal worth around €20m for the 27-year-old, who impressed with his performances for the Brazilian club during the recent Club World Cup.
Brentford looking at Hutchinson as Mbeumo replacement?
Rumours emerged on Monday that Brentford are considering signing Omari Hutchinson, with the 21-year-old having impressed last season despite facing relegation at Ipswich.
Hutchinson also impressed in the recent U21 Euros, and signed for Ipswich in a club-record £22.5m deal last season.
It is assumed a fee of at least the same level would be necessary to prise him away from Portman Road.
Could he be a replacement for Bryan Mbeumo who is rumoured to be making the switch to Old Trafford this summer?
Newcastle have club-record bid rejected for Hugo Ekitike
Newcastle have had a club-record bid rejected for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.
Sky Sport Germany reports that a £70m bid has been put down.
It is now a fascinating situation as to whether Eddie Howe’s side are pushing for an Alexander Isak replacement of another forward option ahead of their Champions League campaign.
The German club reportedly rate the French forward at £100m.
Nicolas Jackson set for a move away?
With the recent arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, the door has opened for a move away from Chelsea for Nico Jackson.
Several Premier League clubs are said to be interested alongside AC Milan, though rumours suggest that Chelsea may be demanding a fee as high as £100m for the Senegal international.
That number is ridiculously high so Chelsea would probably settle for less if they are serious in offloading the forward.
Axel Tuanzebe sues Man United for alleged medical negligence
Axel Tuanzebe is suing Manchester United in a lawsuit as he claims his former club were guilty of clinical negligence.
Defender Tuanzebe, who left United in the summer of 2023, filed a legal claim with the High Court last week in relation to a period from July 2022 involving an injury he had at the time. It is considered a high-value claim, which is understood to be more than £1m.
Axel Tuanzebe sues Man United for alleged medical negligence
Bayern preparing another Diaz bid
Bayern Munich are preparing another offer for Luis Diaz, according to Sky Sports.
Liverpool consider him not for sale and do not want any further bids, though at the same time they are said to value him around €100m (£86m).
Bayern are prepared to offer the Colombia international at least a four-year deal.
Their previous bid was for £58.5m so they would need to up their offer significantly to bring Liverpool to the table.
Napoli reject latest bid for Osimhen
Napoli have rejected another bid from Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen worth around £60m.
There were issues with the deal such as Galatasaray’s desire to pay the fee in five instalments.
Napoli would prefer a price closer to £65m and spread across two instalments at most.
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna met a delegation from Galatasaray in Milan on Friday to try to break through the stalemate.
Arsenal close in on Viktor Gyokeres deal as Sporting back down over fees
Arsenal are close to a deal on Viktor Gyokeres, having struck an agreement with Sporting on the basic payment principles of a prospective transfer.
The London club are expected to pay €63m guaranteed over instalments, with another €10m subject to add-ons.
Sporting climbed down from asking for a guaranteed €70m over changes of terms on issues like the payment of agent commissions.
However the Portguese club are still insistent that the add-ons be realistic goals and negotiations continue over the terms needed to achieve for the pay out of them.
Liverpool approach Newcastle over record move for Alexander Isak
Liverpool have made an approach to Newcastle in an audacious move to sign Alexander Isak.
No formal bid has been made, reports David Ornstein of the Athletic, while the Reds are away that the Magpies’ stance is to not sell the Swedish superstar.
But talks have started with Liverpool willing to strike a deal for around £120m.
Liverpool reveal Luis Diaz plan after rejecting Bayern Munich bid
Liverpool have rejected an opening offer of €67.5m from Bayern Munichfor Luis Diaz and remain adamant that the Colombian forward is not for sale.
The German champions had already made an approach for Diaz, which Liverpool had rebuffed, but they returned with a bid for the 28-year-old.
Liverpool see Diaz, who scored 17 goals last season to help them win the Premier League title and who flourished as both a left winger and a striker for Arne Slot, as a key player for this season and the rest of his contract, which ends in 2027.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments