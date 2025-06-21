Transfer news live: Liverpool close on Kerkez after Wirtz, Arsenal move for Gyokeres and Sesko, Mbeumo to Man Utd

Why Florian Wirtz To Liverpool Is Worth EVERY Penny

The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical on Friday. The Premier League champions, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, have made Wirtz their club-record signing and now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal next week, as well as Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi and Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.

Arsenal have agreed to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority although talks have stalled somewhat according to Sesko’s agent. Also, the Gunners have submitted an initial offer for another forward option – Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres – and the Swede has reportedly told friends and family he’ll be moving to Arsenal this summer.

Manchester United, who have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo but rumours are flying that Mbeumo has done a shock U-turn and would now prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur with Thomas Frank taking charges in north London – while Spurs also want Mbeumo’s Bees teammate Yoane Wissa.

