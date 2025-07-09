Transfer news live: Manchester United’s Mbeumo demand revealed as Arsenal close in on Gyokeres

Opta Profile: Noni Madueke – Noni set for a switch to North London?

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal appear to finally be making progress on the protracted Viktor Gyokeres deal, having reached agreement on personal terms with the striker and now just battling Sporting over the structure of the fee. Sporting director Andrea Berta has flown to Lisbon to try and get things over the line. They finally completed the Martin Zubimendi deal, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and they have their sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They have re-opened negotiations with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga with a deal near.

