The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Man United want £85m striker, Liverpool eye Osimhen, Arsenal fight Bayern for winger
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window has shut after a mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will re-open on 16 June and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.
There have been plenty of moves already in the Premier League with Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki among the biggest names to switch clubs.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker.
Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens though remain interested in signing him while Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after a fourth bid of £118m.
Over in Manchester, United have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers while Manchester City have signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals from what promises to be a chaotic transfer window will be covered in the blog below:
Bayern ahead of Arsenal in race for Williams
Meanwhile Arsenal, who themselves have registered their interest in Gyokeres, are still pushing ahead to sign one of Mikel Arteta’s top targets, Nico Williams, but they may have been beaten to the punch.
The Sun reports that the Gunners are weighing up a first bid for the Spain international, 22. But Sky Germany reports that Bayern Munich are the frontrunners after already meeting his release clause at Athletic Bilbao. Is it too late for Arsenal to swoop?
United interest in Gyokeres waning?
Gyokeres meanwhile is a target but perhaps not the first choice he has been painted as:
United turn attention to Ekitike
Manchester United’s pursuit of a striker has so far seen them enquire about Victor Gyokeres and be linked with Osimhen. But a new report from Sky Sports says they are seriously considering Hugo Ekitike.
The tall 23-year-old forward scored 22 goals last season in 48 games for Frankfurt, but he will come at a cost, with suggestions of an £85m price tag.
Liverpool eye Osimhen amid Premier League interest
Victor Osimhen feels like a name who will dominate the summer rumour mill. He has been linked with Manchester United in recent days and now the Napoli striker – who spent last year on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 37 goals in 41 games – is on Liverpool’s radar, according to givemesport.
Darwin Nunez’s future is uncertain after a hit-and-miss (mostly miss) season, and the Reds are on the look out for a new focal point.
Osimhen certainly seems set for a new destination this summer. Will he be playing in the Premier League come August?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments