Transfer news live: Liverpool plan Wirtz medical, Man Utd target Osimhen, Spurs want Semenyo
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs despite the end of the summer’s first transfer window
The transfer window has shut after a mini opening ahead of the summer’s Club World Cup. The window will re-open on 16 June and clubs are continuing to make deals in the interim.
There have been plenty of moves already in the Premier League with Matheus Cunha, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong, Liam Delap, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki among the biggest names to switch clubs.
Arsenal hope to bring in Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Mikel Arteta has made RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko, their No 1 target for a striker.
Chelsea have been rebuffed in their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens though remain interested in signing him while Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, are making plans for a Florian Wirtz medical after preparing a fourth bid of £118m.
Over in Manchester, United have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and are negotiating with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo with Viktor Gyokeres also on the list of wanted strikers while Manchester City have signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.
Ait-Nouri on signing for Man City
Rayan Ait-Nouri revealed that playing for Pep Guardiola was one of the primary reasons he decided to sign for Manchester City.
“It was Manchester City from the beginning because I wanted to play for this team,” he said.
“I’m very excited to work with him [Guardiola]. For me, he’s the best coach in the world.
“What he’s done in football and with this team is incredible. He likes to play football - I like this and I’m very excited.”
Dortmund monitoring Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund have asked to be kept in the loop regarding the future of Jadon Sancho.
Sancho has returned to Manchester United following his loan spell with Chelsea. The Blues decided not to take up their obligation to sign him permanently instead paying United £5m as a fee for refusing that option.
As such Sancho is back at Old Trafford for the time being but looks set to leave before the end of the window with Germany one of the more realistic options.
Sky Sports News’ Mark McAdam said: "Borussia Dortmund have asked to be kept in the loop with regards to Jadon Sancho.
“He had a very successful time at Dortmund before making the move to Man United, he also had a loan spell where he got to the Champions League final.
“We get the feeling his days at Old Trafford are coming to an end."
'Cherki can match Ozil'
Former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry believes Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki can reach the same level as Mesut Ozil.
"This season, he has managed to raise his level," Henry said.
"I would put [Mesut] Ozil in a different category, but with time, Rayan can get close to him."
Cherki scored 12 goals and created 20 assists across all competitions this season which is the best return of his career.
The 21-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract at Lyon and is likely to end up at Manchester City who are pushing for his signature.
Where will Semenyo land?
It seems highly likely that Antoine Semenyo will be leaving Bournemouth in this window as their are plenty of clubs interested in taking him.
The latest are Tottenham with talkSPORT saying the north London side have been told it will take £70m to get a deal done.
The former Bristol City man has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent months after a fine season on the south coast.
Man Utd dealt Gyokeres blow
Manchester United will not be able to purchase Viktor Gyokeres for £59m (€70m) after claims from Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas.
Previous rumours had seemingly revealed that Gyokeres had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the club that he would be allowed to leave this summer for a price lower than his £85m (€100m) release clause.
But, Varandas has squashed those rumours and with it probably Manchester United’s interest in signing the forward.
“I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for €60m plus €10m because I never promised that,” Varandas said.
“To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres — neither today nor last season.”
Man Utd considering swap deal for Osimhen
Manchester United have cast their eyes on Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen as they look to rebuild their forward line this summer.
Napoli want €70m (£63.5m) to sell the forward but United hope to reduce that figure.
They are reportedly willing to offer Joshua Zirkzee as a part exchange and the Serie A champions are apparently open to the idea.
Osimhen has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in favour of playing in the Premier League and if the clubs can negotiate a compromise this could happen.
Liverpool 'plan' Wirtz medical
The Standard claim that Liverpool are planning a medical for Bayer Leverkusen winger Florian Wirtz and that it could happen this week.
The Reds have seen three bids for the attacker turned down already with a fourth, and reportedly final, offer worth £118m and possible rising to £127m being prepared.
Sky Germany report say things could move “very quickly”, with a full agreement “very close” and a medical possible.
