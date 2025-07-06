Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Transfer news live: Arsenal agree terms with Chelsea star, Man Utd sign defender, West Ham reject Spurs bid

Personal terms have been struck with Noni Madueke, according to multiple reports, while Arsenal are also hoping to sign Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko

Harry Latham-Coyle
Sunday 06 July 2025 11:37 BST
Comments
Why Benjamin Sesko Is Perfect For Arsenal (And Why He's Not)

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke but are yet to make contact with Chelsea over a high-profile switch for the England winger. The Gunners are also hoping to secure a deal for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera after the La Liga outfit rebuffed their initial offer. They have sights on Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, although face competition from Tottenham – who have had a bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected by West Ham – and continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. In the meantime, a medical is planned for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.

Manchester United secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m early in this window and have now nabbed teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon. They are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo and have Sporting’s Gyokeres and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins on their list of potential additions while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho face exits from the club.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund in a £55m deal for the former England Under-21 winger. The Blues have confirmed to signing of Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro. Newcastle are also making moves and have stepped up their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by submitting a second offer close to £55m.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Noni Madueke

Big news in London as Arsenal agree personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

The Athletic reports that the clubs have a good relationship, having done several deals in recent years, although you’d think Chelsea may not be delighted that this has gone on without club-to-club talks.

Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:33

Five players tell Man United they want to leave Old Trafford as exodus looms

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are among five players to tell Manchester United they want to leave the club after falling out of favour.

Antony, the second biggest signing in United’s history, and Tyrell Malacia are also keen to move elsewhere amid a possible exodus from Old Trafford and none of the quintet will start preseason training with United.

Rashford, whose No 10 shirt has been given to summer signing Matheus Cunha, is a target for Barcelona and has said he would “love” to play with Lamine Yamal.

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are among the players who want to leave Man Utd
Richard Jolly6 July 2025 11:22

ICYMI: Manchester United sign teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon

Manchester United have signed Paraguay youth international Diego Leon.

The 18-year full-back becomes United’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Leon joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, where he played 33 games and scored four goals.

United said on their official website: “Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the academy while he settles into life in Manchester.”

Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:12

ICYMI: Jamie Gittens announced by Chelsea

Chelsea have completed the signing of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund on a seven-year deal.

The former England Under-21 winger arrives in a deal that could rise to £52m for the former Manchester City academy product.

“It feels great,” Gittens said. “It’s a great feeling to join such a big club as Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to learn from everyone in the team and to push myself to the max here. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:07

Arsenal set deadline over Viktor Gyokeres deal

The Mirror report that Mikel Arteta wants any possible deal for Viktor Gyokeres sewn up within the next two weeks.

The Sporting striker is seemingly keen on a move, but a breakthrough in negotiations is seemingly yet to be made.

(AP)
Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:06

Brentford hold firm on Bryan Mbeumo price

Brentford are not budging on their expectations of an improved fee for Bryan Mbeumo.

The London club have knocked back two bids from Manchester United for the forward and the London Standard believe they are holding out for a figure of £63m or more.

Bryan Mbeumo has caught the eye of Manchester United
Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:05

Newcastle eye top Italian centre-back

Newcastle have switched their attention to signing Italy centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, who has impressed for Atalanta. The Times report that the 21-year-old defender could be available for £30m.

(Getty Images)
Luke Baker6 July 2025 11:05

