Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea move for Bayern star to replace Nkunku, Arsenal revive Vlahovic bid
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.
Arsenal are rumoured to be looking for new forwards after cup defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a goalscorer and have reportedly turned their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after moving on from interest in Alexander Isak. Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo was also linked after the injury to Bukayo Saka.
The window could see some big exits confirmed with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, in a move that could see striker Christopher Nkunku head the other way and return to the Bundesliga after a difficult time at Stamford Bridge. Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below:
Napoli step up Alejandro Garnacho interest
Napoli are interested in Alejandro Garnacho but Manchester United are said to value the winger at £42m.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been linked with an exit from Napoli this month and Antonio Conte’s side are looking to bring in a replacement.
Garnacho started United’s FA Cup win at Arsenal on Sunday but Ruben Amorim’s side may have to sell this month due to PSR.
Aston Villa agree Donyell Malen deal
Aston Villa are set to bring in attacking reinforcements with a £19m move for Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen agreed.
The Dutch international is set to cost £19m deal, with Unai Emery looking to add options ahead of the return of the Champions League.
Arsenal revive interest in Dusan Vlahovic?
Arsenal could revive their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after backing out of a bid for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.
The Gunners are looking to step up their interest in a forward after Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.
Mikel Areta’s side have struggled to score goals of late while Gabriel Jesus has joined Bukayo Saka on the sidelines.
Vlahovic is one to watch, according to reports in Italy.
Nunez up for sale?
Put this rumour down as questionable.
Football Insider are saying that Liverpool are willing to sell Darwin Nunez if their valuation for the Uruguayan is met.
The club apparently want between £50m-£60m for the striker in order to green light any potential move.
Nunez has been linked with a switch to Newcastle in recent weeks but that figure would seemingly be a high one for the Magpies who are wary of breaching PSR.
The more likely option is that the Reds hold on to Nunez in case the club cannot come to an agreement with Mo Salah over a contract extension.
Expect no movement in January but maybe one to watch out for in the summer when more details are known.
Chelsea move for Bayern star Mathys Tel
Chelsea have contacted Bayern Munich over a move for winger Mathys Tel, according to multiple reports. The 19-year-old French youth international had a breakout season last year.
The move could depend on Christopher Nkunku heading in the other direction. The France international has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge and is looking to return to the Bundesliga, where he was named player of the season during his final campaign with RB Leipzig.
Atalanta target Calvert-Lewin
New Everton manager David Moyes could have his work cut out if the club agree a deal to let Dominic Calvert-Lewin leave. The forward is in dire need of rediscovering his best form but The Sun report that he could be on his way out.
They say that Serie A side Atalanta want to sign Calvert-Lewin who is into the final few months of his contract at Goodison Park.
Calvert-Lewin is able to sign a pre-contract deal should he agree to to the move.
Newcastle, meanwhile, have also been interested in a move for the 27-year-old, who has 2 goals in 19 appearances this season.
Brereton Diaz heading to Sheffield?
Sheffield United are the new favourites to sign Southampton striker Ben Brereton Diaz on loan this month.
Brereton Diaz has made just four Premier League substitute appearances for the Saints since September and the club are looking to move on some of the personnel they feel are not integral to the team.
Sky Sports News reports that Sunderland and Blackburn have made approached for the striker but Brereton Diaz’s on preference is to return to Sheffield United where he spent five months on loan last year.
Southampton are believed to want a contractual guarantee from any Championship club that they will sign the forward permanently if that club is promoted to the Premier League.
A move to keep tabs on.
Man Utd and Real Madrid to fight it out for Ederson?
Manchester United may have to fight off competition from Real Madrid if they hope to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
The 25-year-old is enjoying another strong season in Serie A and is attracting interest from across Europe. He is valued at near £50m and United’s close proximity to the edge of PSR restrictions may mean Madrid have the edge in terms of purchasing power.
Spanish outlet AS also report that Madrid are keen on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi, who rejected a move to Liverpool in the summer, and have made him their priority as a midfield target.
Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans
Manchester City are interested in Brazilian centre-back Vitor Reis as they start to plan for the future of their defence.
The Premier League champions hope to bring the 18-year-old to the Etihad Stadium while Palmeiras want €40m for the prospect.
City are also keen to sign another young centre-back, the 20-year-old Uzbekistan international Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens.
Their squad only contains two defenders they have bought in the last four years, in Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji, and manager Pep Guardiola has had a host of centre-back injuries this season.
Right-back Kyle Walker turns 35 in May while central defender John Stones is 30, with both Akanji and Nathan Ake having their 30th birthdays later this year and City have started to turn their attention towards the next generation of defenders.
Man City target €40m Brazil defender to step up rebuild plans
The champions also want Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush in what could be a busy month for Pep Guardiola’s side
AC Milan to formally approach Man Utd over Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford was left out of Manchester United’s matchday squad for the FA Cup match against Arsenal which points more clearly that the winger will be leaving the club during this window.
Sky Sports News say AC Milan, who have been in talks with Rashford’s team, are reportedly preparing a formal bid for the 27-year-old with United believed to want a straight loan.
The hierarchy at Old Trafford understand that they are likely to have to subsidise some of Rashford’s wages in order to get a deal over the line.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments