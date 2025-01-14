✕ Close Arne Slot explains Trent Alexander-Arnold talks amid Real Madrid transfer interest

Clubs across the continent are in the market for January transfer deals as they look to strengthen their squads for the second half of the 2024/25 season with titles, European football and survival all on the line.

Arsenal are rumoured to be looking for new forwards after cup defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a goalscorer and have reportedly turned their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after moving on from interest in Alexander Isak. Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo was also linked after the injury to Bukayo Saka.

The window could see some big exits confirmed with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold open to negotiate a possible free transfer to Real Madrid and Manchester United looking to sell Marcus Rashford - with a new ambitious swap for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reportedly on their radar. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of the club, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have opened talks with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, in a move that could see striker Christopher Nkunku head the other way and return to the Bundesliga after a difficult time at Stamford Bridge. Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below: