Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal rival Man Utd for Gyokeres, Zubimendi twist and new Salah offer
The transfer window is in full swing with clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seeking deals
The January transfer window nears the deadline and Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are more Premier League clubs are left to consider audacious late moves to alter the trajectory of their seasons.
The Gunners are rumoured to be targeting a new striker, but a priority for the summer could be a new midfielder, with Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi appearing to be set on the Emirates over Anfield or with Man City at the Etihad.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
While Manchester United are looking to sell Marcus Rashford. Kyle Walker could be on his way out of Man City, though, after informing Pep Guardiola of a desire to explore options away from the club and Milan and Inter are battling for the right back.
Elsewhere, Chelsea, currently in a rotten spell of form under Enzo Maresca, could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Liverpool eye Kerkez as Robertson replacement
The i is reporting that Liverpool are “set to beat” rivals Manchester United and Manchester City to the signature of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
All three clubs are said to have made contact with the player’s representatives, but the Hungarian is said to favour a move to Anfield.
The report adds that Bournemouth are said to value Kerkez at around £50m.
Philogene completes Ipswich move
News out of the Premier League last night as Jaden Philogene completed his move to Ipswich Town in a deal worth around £20m.
Philogene, who signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Portman Road, said: “I’m excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad”.
Mohamed Salah handed £65m Saudi opportunity again
Mohamed Salah could head to Saudi Arabia for a numper £65m opportunity when his Liverpool contract expires.
The Sun report the offer is for two seasons from Al-Hilal.
Negotiations continue with the Reds over an extension as Salah spearheads a quadruple charge.
Manchester United block Rashford move to Premier League rivals
Manchester United will not allow Marcus Rashford to switch to one of their Premier League rivals.
That comes after interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham according to the Star.
A loan move was considered by the London clubs, but United have ruled out the prospect of allowing the forward to thrive elsewhere in England.
Bayern Munich monitor Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi
Bayern Munich are eyeing a late move for Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi.
A replacement for Joshua Kimmich could be required for the Bavarian giants this summer.
And Sky Sport Germany reveal Bayern could pay the release clause of €60m (£50.6m) to tempt the Spanish midfielder.
West Ham boss Graham Potter refuses to be drawn on Marcus Rashford speculation
New West Ham boss Graham Potter distanced himself from speculation he wants to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.
Potter was appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Thursday and was in the dugout to watch his side lose their FA Cup third-round tie 2-1 at Aston Villa on Friday night.
Following his appointment at the London Stadium, the Hammers have been linked with wantaway Red Devils forward Rashford in the January transfer window but Potter remained tight-lipped.
“Well, I used to say this 20-odd months ago, I only comment on players that are West Ham players,” the 49-year-old, who had to deal with constant transfer speculation at previous club Chelsea, said.
Arsenal rival Man Utd for striker after switching to aggressive approach to solve attacking problems
Arsenal will step up their move for a new striker and enter the race for Sporting CP's striker Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old could be the solution to their attacking problems after Kai Havertz’s inconsistent form and Gabriel Jesus suffering a serious knee injury.
L’Equipe report the Sweden striker could be an option for the Gunners, rivalling Manchester United, whose manager Ruben Amorim would be keen to reunite with the player, while Brentford's Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo is also on Arsenal’s list.
The report mentions Arsenal’s newfound willingness to pay the release clause of €100m (£84m) due to Newcastle and Lille’s unwillingness to negotiate over Alexander Isak and Jonathan David.
