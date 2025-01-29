Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd double signing, Arsenal promise, Chelsea's Tel boost, Salah exit update
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League. Clubs are frantically negotiating deals to beat the deadline, with Chelsea showing late interest in Alejandro Garnacho.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko, while Arsenal lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.
Follow all the latest news, rumours and deals below, plus analysis on the done deals and where new signings will fit into the starting line-ups:
Kyle Walker reveals ‘uncomfortable’ exit talks with Pep Guardiola after joining AC Milan
Kyle Walker endured an uncomfortable conversation with Pep Guardiola when the defender told the Manchester City manager he wanted to leave the club.
Walker has joined AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season in a deal that includes an option to stay at the San Siro permanently in the summer.
The 34-year-old has been a staple for both City and England over the past seven years, winning 17 trophies at the Etihad after moving from Tottenham for £45m in 2017. But he found himself on the periphery at times this season and requested to leave in order to play more minutes.
Kyle Walker reveals ‘uncomfortable’ talks with Pep Guardiola after joining Milan
The 34-year-old Manchester City and England defender has joined Milan on loan until the end of the season with an option to stay permanently in the summer
Five transfers that could happen before deadline, and the desperate clubs behind them
While a hectic Champions League finale tonight will distract some of Europe’s top clubs, it looks like it could be a busy end to a transfer window that has bubbled away without yet boiling over. Here are five deals that may yet be done:
Five transfers that could happen before deadline, and the desperate clubs behind them
Who will get their deals over the line before the 11pm deadline on Monday 3 February?
Ruben Amorim claims he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in Man Utd squad before Marcus Rashford
Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim revealed that the reason for Marcus Rashford’s continued absence from the matchday squad is the lack of effort he is seeing in training and said he will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital on the bench before the England international.
Rashford, who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, has not featured for United since a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League back in December.
The Red Devils have played 11 matches across all competitions since then with Rashford not even being included as a substitute.
Amorim will put 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in Man Utd squad before Rashford
Amorim took the brutal dig at Rashford after not including him in any of United’s matchday squads since 12 December
Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate
Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are facing up to a period where one of their best-paid stars is in the cold for months, as a suitable move has yet to present itself and only Juventus looks like a possible option this January.
The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences.
That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold.
Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate
The 27-year-old was surprised by Ruben Amorim’s latest comments and faces spending the rest of the season on the sidelines unless he can secure a move away
Arsenal learn outcome of Myles Lewis-Skelly appeal
Arsenal have won their appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card against Wolves.
The 18-year-old was shown a straight-red card for a trip on Wolves defender Matt Doherty, in a decision that left boss Mikel Arteta “absolutely fuming”.
Referee Michael Oliver determined that Lewis-Skelly’s challenge was deemed to be “serious foul play” but Arsenal have been successful in overturning a three-game ban.
Arsenal learn outcome of Myles Lewis-Skelly appeal
The Gunners have been successful in overturning a three-match suspension
Brentford target ex-Premier League star to bolster defensive options
Brentford are considering a move for Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, as manager Thomas Frank looks at whether he can improve his defensive options this January. The Camp Nou hierarchy want to make outgoings to meet financial restrictions but it is understood the former Chelsea centre-half wants to fight for his place.
Christensen has been injured for much of the season, meaning he has only made one league appearance. While the 28-year-old is intent on reclaiming his place, Barca's financial situation has meant clubs are willing to test whether a deal is possible.
Brentford target ex-Premier League star to bolster defensive options
Former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has only made one league appearance for Barcelona this season but wants to fight for his place
Marcus Rashford should be banished from Man Utd dressing room, says Paul Scholes
Marcus Rashford should be “banished” from the Manchester United dressing room, Paul Scholes has said in a frank assessment of the forward’s future at the club, adding: “The sooner he’s gone, the better.”
Rashford has not featured in any of United’s last 11 matches in all competitions, with boss Ruben Amorim leaving the 27-year-old out of the matchday squad on all but one occasion.
Marcus Rashford should be banished from Man Utd dressing room, says Paul Scholes
Ruben Amorim has the left 27-year-old out of the matchday squad in all but one of United’s last 11 matches in all competitions
Chelsea break women’s world transfer record to sign US star Naomi Girma
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of United States defender Naomi Girma for a reported world-record fee.
The 24-year-old was unveiled on the pitch by the Women’s Super League champions ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
She arrives from San Diego Wave for a reported £900,000, eclipsing the current record - paid by Bay FC in February 2024 for Racheal Kundananji - by £215,000.
Chelsea break women’s world transfer record to sign US star Naomi Girma
Girma arrives at Stamford Bridge as the first million-dollar transfer in the women’s game
Five transfers that could happen before deadline, and the desperate clubs behind them
The January transfer window is into its final week, with time running out for Premier League clubs to get deals over the line. The Premier League deadline is Monday 3 February, at 11pm GMT, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all looking to complete business.
The Gunners want a striker and Mikel Arteta is open to new recruits to help the club catch Liverpool in the title race, while Chelsea are hoping to be opportunistic in the market.
Five transfers that could happen before deadline, and the desperate clubs behind them
Who will get their deals over the line before the 11pm deadline on Monday 3 February?
The damning final truth of Antony’s Manchester United nightmare
Ruben Amorim was discussing a forward he doesn’t pick. He would, he said on Sunday, be willing to put his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench ahead of him if he didn’t give the maximum in training.
It wasn’t Antony he was talking about: Marcus Rashford was the man damned by comparison with Jorge Vital. (Although a spot on the bench has already opened up.)
The temptation is to suggest the veteran Vital would be of similar use to Antony as a substitute.
The damning final truth of Antony’s Manchester United nightmare
Pound for pound the worst signing in English football history, Manchester United will continue to count the cost of their most expensive mistake
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments