Amorim suggests he'd rather pick 63-year-old coach over Rashford

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League. Clubs are frantically negotiating deals to beat the deadline, with Chelsea showing late interest in Alejandro Garnacho.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker and though a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko looks unlikely this month Mikel Arteta’s side are still pursuing the forward. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure Sesko, while Arsenal lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Garnacho possibly on the way out and Antony offloaded on loan to Real Betis. Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.

