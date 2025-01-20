Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye £70m striker, two new Man Utd targets, Man City’s latest bid

✕ Close "We're maybe the worst Manchester United team in history" - Amorim

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, after Mikel Arteta’s side were told that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko will not be an option this month.

Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.

Manchester United, who on Sunday lost at home again to Brighton, have been linked with Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back this month. But the club need to sell to buy, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all set to leave.

Elsewhere, Chelsea could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.

