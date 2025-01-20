Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye £70m striker, two new Man Utd targets, Man City’s latest bid
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United are among those to watch in the finals days of the January transfer window as clubs in the Premier League and across the world look to wrap up deals before the deadline.
The Gunners are desperate to sign a striker but face competition from United over Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres, after Mikel Arteta’s side were told that RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko will not be an option this month.
Arne Slot’s Reds continue to negotiate with soon-to-be out-of-contract trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back linked with a possible free transfer to Real Madrid.
Manchester United, who on Sunday lost at home again to Brighton, have been linked with Wolves pair Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, as Ruben Amorim prioritises signing a left back this month. But the club need to sell to buy, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony all set to leave.
Elsewhere, Chelsea could negotiate a swap deal with Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel, inserting out-of-favour striker Christopher Nkunku into a deal.
Arsenal striker update
Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s search for a striker.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said that “Mikel Arteta already confirmed that Arsenal are working for a new addition and I can tell you that in the last 24 to 48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about important players around Europe.
“Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they’re able to do, so a work in progress,” Romano added.
The Gunners have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic during the window, while Bryan Mbeumo reportedly remains another forward target.
Man City consider Douglas Luiz loan move
Manchester City are considering re-signing Douglas Luiz on loan to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
The Juventus midfielder has struggled for minutes in Italy since moving from Aston Villa in the summer.
He was a player at City between 2017 and 2019, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking for options in midfield to cover Rodri’s absence.
The Athletic report that City are exploring a six-month loan with no obligation to buy, but Juventus would prefer a sale.
Manchester United also hold interest in Matheus Cunha
Manchester United also have an interest in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha, but face considerable opposition there for a forward considered one of the revelations of the season.
Arsenal are among those looking at the Brazilian, but Wolves are intent on keeping him this January amid a battle to stay up.
Manchester United target left wing-back and striker to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad
Manchester United are looking at Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri as an alternative at left-back.
Ruben Amorim has made the position a priority this January as he seeks tactical balance for his team. Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes is the top choice, having worked with Amorim before, but United are currently a significant distance from matching his €60m asking price and vast wages.
The club need to sell players in order to meet those demands but, with PSG also preferring to keep the player, the Old Trafford hierarchy have naturally looked further on their list of options.
United are looking to strengthen their squad with a raid on Wolves
Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest
Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.
Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.
Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG's Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.
The presence of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford could boost the club as they chase the Sporting striker
