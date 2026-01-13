Transfer news live: Arsenal enter Vini Jr race, Spurs’ £35m deal, Man Utd to appoint manager
All the latest January transfer window news, gossip and rumours
Arsenal are rumoured to have entered the race to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, with one outlet even reporting they will offer Gabriel Martinelli in a swap deal, but Chelsea, who have reportedly made a huge bid for Federico Valverde, are also reportedly still interested in Vini Jr as the January transfer window heats up.
The Gunners face plenty of competition to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is said to prefer a move to Arsenal or Liverpool, but Manchester City are desperate to overcome any hurdles and secure his signature this month, while European heavyweights Bayern Munich have now also expressed an interest in the England centre-back.
Another England international, Conor Gallagher, looks set to return to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid as he heads for a medical at Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Aston Villa to a £35m deal, while Manchester United will appoint Michael Carrick as their new manager today.
United may then look to strengthen their squad before the window closes, with Carlose Baleba, Marcos Llorente and Elliot Anderson all rumoured as targets, although Man City are also said to be eyeing Nottingham Forest talisman Anderson.
Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below:
Pep Guardiola reveals James Trafford transfer plan
Pep Guardiola will not let James Trafford leave Manchester City on loan this month but admits that the goalkeeper could be on the move at the end of the season.
Trafford, 23, will start City’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle this evening but has not appeared in the Premier League since August and has only made one Champions League appearance since his summer move from Burnley with Gianluigi Donnarumma cemented as the club’s No 1.
“I would like him [Trafford] to stay for many, many years here because he has the attributes to play for a top club like us,” explained Guardiola.
“James is a top keeper and there's no doubt about that but the situation of the keepers is special, is different. We'll see what happens at the end of the season.”
Chelsea make huge bid for Federico Valverde
Chelsea are keen to build their midfield around Real Madrid star Federcio Valverde and have submitted a €120m (£104m) bid.
That's according to Fichajes, who claim new boss Liam Rosenior is a big fan of the Uruguayan
Valverde is considered “indispensable” at Real Madrid but they will consider “unrealistic bids” which this alleged £104m offer may qualify as.
European giants join Marc Guehi chase
Bayern Munich have entered the chase to sign Marc Guehi with Florian Pettenberg of Sky Germany reporting they have made phone calls over the past few days to try and convince him to sign in the summer, having previously met his agent.
Man City are desperate to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back during this transfer window, to ease their defensive injury crisis, and as we reported yesterday, they intend to overcome any obstacles to make that happen.
Arsenal and Liverpool are targeting the England international upon the expiry of his contract in the summer and Guehi has been reported to prefer a move to one of those two clubs.
Man United set to appoint Michael Carrick today
Manchester United are poised to choose their interim manager for the rest of the season with Michael Carrick now the frontrunner to take charge, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Darren Fletcher, who has been in the role for two games, and Ruud van Nistelrooy were also in contention to oversee the remainder of the campaign, though the Scot’s candidature may have been damaged by their FA Cup exit to Brighton.
United conducted face-to-face interviews with Carrick, their former captain, on Thursday and Solskjaer, the scorer of the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, on Saturday.
Carrick is believed to have interviewed well and went unbeaten in a three-game stint in caretaker charge of United in 2021, before having three seasons as Middlesbrough manager. He should be appointed today, ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend
Arsenal enter Vinicus Jr race - and offer Martinelli swap?
Not exactly reliable sources but as a bit of fun, a couple of unreliable outlets in Spain are reporting Arsenal chasing Vinicius Jr.
The Real Madrid superstar has been unhappy at the Bernabeu, although the departure of Xabi Alonso may change things slightly, and Fichajes are reporting Arsenal’s interest, with Chelsea also said to be in the hunt.
Meanwhile, Defensa Central are going one step further and claiming the Gunners have offered winger Gabriel Martinelli in a swap deal.
They say Martinelli has been offered around Europe as Arsenal look to raise funds to improve their attack and hope for a straight swap with Vini Jr because they value Martinelli at around £87m – similar to his Brazil team-mate.
Colour me sceptical...
Conor Gallagher to undergo Tottenham medical amid £35m deal
Conor Gallagher will be returning to the Premier League with Tottenham, as they beat Aston Villa to secure his signature in a £35m deal.
Gallagher had been happy at Atletico Madrid but was open to a return to England and Spurs offered a higher fee and greater wages than Villa, in what is seen as an effect of Daniel Levy no longer running the club.
Tottenham had a midfield need after Rodrigo Bentancur sustained an injury that will keep him out for several months, with 25-year-old Gallagher seen to fit the bill as he tries to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of the World Cup.
He will head to the UK today to undergo a medical with Spurs, according to reports.
